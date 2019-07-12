SEB: SEB's second quarter 2019 result

The operating result for the second quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 6.1bn and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 13.9 per cent.

"SEB’s diversified business model remained favourable. Both corporate and private customers were active and lending volumes increased. The operating profit of SEK 6.1bn increased by 4 per cent compared with the first quarter this year. We have the financial strength needed to support our customers going forward”, says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Financial information

Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan–Jun Full year SEK m 2019 2019 % 2018 % 2019 2018 % 2018 Total operating income 12 197 11 907 2 11 903 2 24 103 22 690 6 45 868 Total operating expenses -5 708 -5 622 2 -5 527 3 -11 329 -10 957 3 -21 940 Net expected credit losses - 386 - 422 -9 - 221 74 - 808 - 330 145 -1 166 Operating profit before

items affecting comparability 6 103 5 864 4 6 167 -1 11 967 11 424 5 22 779 Operating profit 6 103 5 864 4 10 674 -43 11 967 15 930 -25 27 285 NET PROFIT 4 892 4 681 4 10 024 -51 9 573 14 019 -32 23 134 Return on equity, % 13.9 12.7 29.7 13.2 20.4 16.3 Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 13.9 12.8 16.4 13.2 13.8 13.4 Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.26 2.16 4.63 4.43 6.48 10.69

You can download the Interim Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports .



For further information, please contact

Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, +46 771 621 000

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations, +46 70 763 99 47



This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 12 July 2019.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,912bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,932bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com

