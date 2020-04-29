Log in
04/28 11:29:52 am
72.62 SEK   +3.48%
01:35aSEB holds AGM on 29 June 2020
GL
01:16aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Seb's First Quarter 2020 Result
DJ
01:00aSEB's first quarter 2020 result
GL
SEB holds AGM on 29 June 2020

04/29/2020 | 01:35am EDT
Press release
Stockholm  29 April  2020

The board of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has decided that the annual general meeting will be held on 29 June 2020. An invitation to the AGM with additional information will be published no later than four weeks before the AGM, in accordance with existing legislation.

SEB’s board decided on 19 March to postpone the AGM and evaluate the dividend proposal for 2019. You can read more about that decision here:
 
https://sebgroup.com/press/press-releases/2020/seb-postpones-the-agm-until-a-later-date

For further information, please contact
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations,  +46 70 762 10 06
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47

   
 
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 March 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.

 

 

