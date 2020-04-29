SEB holds AGM on 29 June 2020

Press release

Stockholm 29 April 2020

The board of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has decided that the annual general meeting will be held on 29 June 2020. An invitation to the AGM with additional information will be published no later than four weeks before the AGM, in accordance with existing legislation.



SEB’s board decided on 19 March to postpone the AGM and evaluate the dividend proposal for 2019. You can read more about that decision here:



https://sebgroup.com/press/press-releases/2020/seb-postpones-the-agm-until-a-later-date

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47



