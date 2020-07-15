SEB's second quarter 2020 result

The operating profit before items affecting comparability for the second quarter 2020 amounted to SEK 5.6bn with a return on equity of 11.2 percent and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.8 per cent.
"Despite some signs of increasing optimism, the overall economic situation continued to be characterised by uncertainty and unknowns. The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic influenced the reported financial results, while the underlying business continued to show resilience. Financial markets recovered but the positive effect was partly offset by higher net expected credit losses. Operating profit before items affecting comparability increased by 90 per cent compared with the first quarter 2020 but decreased by 8 per cent compared with the second quarter 2019. SEB’s capital buffer is 410 basis points above the regulatory requirement and we are well placed to continue supporting our customers through these challenging times”, says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.
Financial information
Q2
Q1
Q2
Jan–Jun
Full year
SEK m
2020
2020
%
2019
%
2020
2019
%
2019
Total operating income
13 999
10 089
39
12 197
15
24 089
24 103
0
50 134
Total operating expenses
-5 712
-5 646
1
-5 708
0
-11 358
-11 329
0
-22 945
Net expected credit losses
-2 691
-1 494
80
- 386
-4 185
- 808
-2 294
Operating profit before items affecting comparability
5 598
2 950
90
6 103
-8
8 547
11 967
-29
24 894
Items affecting comparability1)
-1 000
-1 000
Operating profit
4 598
2 950
56
6 103
-25
7 547
11 967
-37
24 894
NET PROFIT
3 501
2 355
49
4 892
-28
5 856
9 573
-39
20 177
Return on equity, %
8.7
6.0
13.9
7.4
13.2
13.7
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %
11.2
6.0
13.9
8.6
13.2
13.8
Basic earnings per share, SEK
1.62
1.09
2.26
2.70
4.43
9.33
1) Administrative fine issued by the Swedish FSA. See note 6.
For further information, please contact Masih Yazdi, CFO, +46 771 621 000 Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06 Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at around 7.00 am CET, on 15 July 2020.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,218bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,909bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.