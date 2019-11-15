Log in
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/15 08:25:26 am
81.88 SEK   -11.75%
06:39aSEB shares drop ahead of TV programme on money laundering
RE
05:01aEUROPE : European shares set for sixth week of gains on bullish trade talk
RE
02:28aComment regarding Sveriges Television
GL
SEB shares drop ahead of TV programme on money laundering

11/15/2019 | 06:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Nordic bank SEB Group is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

SEB has been informed that a planned Swedish TV news programme on suspected money laundering in the Baltics will include information concerning the bank, it said on Friday, sending its shares almost 13%.

The bank had received questions from the public service broadcaster's investigative news programme "Uppdrag Granskning" but had no further knowledge on the content of the programme, it said in a statement.

SEB added it would evaluate any information shown in the programme and compare with its own analyses and previously handled cases.

The news risks dragging SEB into a money laundering scandal it has so far managed to avoid but which has derailed the fortunes of Nordic rivals Danske Bank and Swedbank and rocked the wider banking sector in the region.

"We haven't received that much information yet, but they have said they will do a programme on suspected money laundering in the Baltics and in that context they have information regarding SEB," SEB spokesman Frank Hojem said.

SEB shares were down almost 13% by 1000 GMT. The stock had gained 7.8% this year prior to Friday's session.

"There have been some really gloomy stories on both Swedbank and Danske Bank in the past year so people are fearing something similar for SEB," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Robin Rane said of the programme, which is scheduled to be broadcast on Nov. 20.

Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest bank, is under investigation in several countries over 200 billion euros (£172 billion)

of suspicious payments moved through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015 that have put it at the centre of one of the largest money laundering scandals in history.

The bank was forced in October to withdraw from Estonia entirely by the local regulator.

Swedbank has also lost around 40% of its market value since allegations surfaced that its Estonian branch processed suspect gross transactions of up to 20 billion euros a year from mostly Russian non-residents between 2010 and 2016.

SEB and Swedbank have a larger presence in the Batlics than Danske Bank had, focusing on traditional banking activities such as deposit taking and lending services.

Business in Estonia accounted for 5% of SEB's operating profit last year, according to its 2018 annual report. SEB is the second biggest bank in Estonia, behind Swedbank, in terms of market share in banking services such as deposits and lending.

“We have confidence in how SEB works and with how it is dealing with these issues,” said Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, head of corporate communications at Investor, SEB's largest shareholder.

Investor owns a 20% stake in SEB and is itself controlled by the prominent Swedish Wallenberg family who founded SEB in 1856.

Shares in the investment company fell 1% in morning trading, having risen 35% this year.

In April, SEB CEO Johan Torgeby said he was "comfortable" with how the bank had conducted itself in the past but that there were no guarantees.

"If new information emerges that has previously not been known to SEB, SEB will take action immediately," the bank said.

Sweden's financial supervisory authority declined to comment on the news programme.

Reuters has requested comment from financial watchdogs in all three Baltic states, but none have so far responded.

By Colm Fulton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.21% 91.46 Delayed Quote.-28.18%
INVESTOR AB -0.74% 510.6 Delayed Quote.36.85%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB -12.11% 81.56 Delayed Quote.7.76%
SWEDBANK -0.83% 131.9 Delayed Quote.-32.74%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 48 284 M
EBIT 2019 25 563 M
Net income 2019 19 118 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,96%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,04x
Capitalization 201 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 99,15  SEK
Last Close Price 92,78  SEK
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Aura Matuseviciene Head-Operations
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB7.76%20 664
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.61%403 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.08%294 140
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%282 572
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.65%226 228
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%199 549
