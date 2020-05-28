Log in
Skandinaviska Annual General Meeting In Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab On 29 June 2020

05/28/2020 | 12:45pm EDT
TIDMSEBA 
 
 
 
 
Press release 
 Stockholm 28 May 2020 
 
   The Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will be 
held on 29 June 2020. 
 
   In order to counteract the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19, the 
Board of Directors of the Bank has decided that the Annual General 
Meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of 
shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders 
before the meeting should be able to exercise their voting rights by 
post. Shareholders will have an opportunity to ask questions to the 
board and management in advance. 
 
   SEB has a strong liquidity position and a solid capital buffer and is 
now fully using that strength to support its customers and thereby 
society at large in these challenging times. As previously communicated, 
SEB's Board of Directors has evaluated the dividend proposal for 2019. 
The board recognises the importance of the dividend to many of the 
bank's shareholders. However, in light of the current situation, an 
uncertain outlook and the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on the economy, the 
board has decided to propose to the annual general meeting that no 
dividend payment shall be made at this point in time. Depending on how 
the situation develops, the board may assess a dividend payment later 
this year and if deemed appropriate, convene an Extraordinary General 
Meeting and present a proposal for dividend. 
 
   The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Signhild Arnegård 
Hansen, Anne-Catherine Berner, Samir Brikho, Winnie Fok, Sven Nyman, 
Lars Ottersgård, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon, Johan Torgeby and 
Marcus Wallenberg. Johan H Andresen has informed that he is not 
available for re-election. The compensation to the Directors of the 
Board is proposed to be unchanged. 
 
   The notice and the Nomination Committee's and the Board of Directors' 
complete proposed resolutions are available on www.sebgroup.com and at 
the Bank's Head Office, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm. 
 
   The notice will be published in Post- och Inrikes Tidningar on 29 May 
2020. An announcement of the notice will be published in the Swedish 
newspapers Dagens Nyheter, Svenska Dagbladet and Dagens Industri on 29 
May 2020. 
 
   Enclosure: Notice to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska 
Enskilda Banken AB 2020 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please        Press contact 
 contact                                Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate 
 Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor   Communication 
 Relations                              +46(0)8 763 9947 
 +46(0)8 763 8319                       mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se frank.hojem@seb.se 
 mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se 
 christoffer.geijer@seb.se 
-------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is 
obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The 
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the 
contact persons set out above, at 6.30 pm CET, on 28 May 2020. 
 
   SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief 
that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating 
a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its 
customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB 
offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In 
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's 
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based 
on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The 
international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in 
some 20 countries worldwide. On March 31, 2020, the Group's total assets 
amounted to SEK 3,286 billion while its assets under management totalled 
SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more 
about SEB at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qYyAzIuH0qpFBAwl0PZC7tj9fm1NuwHClEGE6Vdzg1LK7RRFVO0T4-GIgFZI1mRKvYFlYRaO-A1pSDKiFxkMj8lBvyfSWx9IiNZW71sAzfg= 
https://www.sebgroup.com. 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Notice to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB 
      2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/371a5186-c7ac-48ca-b84c-db42cd3061ab 
 
 
   -- 26 200528 Pressrelease Notice AGM 29 June 2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/962fac5e-ba46-408a-ba72-317853af0d3c

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 1.90% 494 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
SAAB AB 4.49% 235.1 Delayed Quote.-28.30%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB 2.66% 83.32 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
