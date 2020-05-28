Skandinaviska Annual General Meeting In Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab On 29 June 2020

TIDMSEBA
Press release
Stockholm 28 May 2020
The Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will be
held on 29 June 2020.
In order to counteract the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19, the
Board of Directors of the Bank has decided that the Annual General
Meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of
shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders
before the meeting should be able to exercise their voting rights by
post. Shareholders will have an opportunity to ask questions to the
board and management in advance.
SEB has a strong liquidity position and a solid capital buffer and is
now fully using that strength to support its customers and thereby
society at large in these challenging times. As previously communicated,
SEB's Board of Directors has evaluated the dividend proposal for 2019.
The board recognises the importance of the dividend to many of the
bank's shareholders. However, in light of the current situation, an
uncertain outlook and the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on the economy, the
board has decided to propose to the annual general meeting that no
dividend payment shall be made at this point in time. Depending on how
the situation develops, the board may assess a dividend payment later
this year and if deemed appropriate, convene an Extraordinary General
Meeting and present a proposal for dividend.
The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Signhild Arnegård
Hansen, Anne-Catherine Berner, Samir Brikho, Winnie Fok, Sven Nyman,
Lars Ottersgård, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon, Johan Torgeby and
Marcus Wallenberg. Johan H Andresen has informed that he is not
available for re-election. The compensation to the Directors of the
Board is proposed to be unchanged.
The notice and the Nomination Committee's and the Board of Directors'
complete proposed resolutions are available on www.sebgroup.com and at
the Bank's Head Office, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm.
The notice will be published in Post- och Inrikes Tidningar on 29 May
2020. An announcement of the notice will be published in the Swedish
newspapers Dagens Nyheter, Svenska Dagbladet and Dagens Industri on 29
May 2020.
Enclosure: Notice to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken AB 2020
For further information, please Press contact
contact Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Communication
Relations +46(0)8 763 9947
+46(0)8 763 8319 mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se frank.hojem@seb.se
mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se
christoffer.geijer@seb.se
------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is
obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact persons set out above, at 6.30 pm CET, on 28 May 2020.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief
that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating
a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its
customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB
offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based
on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The
international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in
some 20 countries worldwide. On March 31, 2020, the Group's total assets
amounted to SEK 3,286 billion while its assets under management totalled
SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more
about SEB at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qYyAzIuH0qpFBAwl0PZC7tj9fm1NuwHClEGE6Vdzg1LK7RRFVO0T4-GIgFZI1mRKvYFlYRaO-A1pSDKiFxkMj8lBvyfSWx9IiNZW71sAzfg=
https://www.sebgroup.com.
Attachments
-- Notice to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
2020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/371a5186-c7ac-48ca-b84c-db42cd3061ab
-- 26 200528 Pressrelease Notice AGM 29 June 2020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/962fac5e-ba46-408a-ba72-317853af0d3c