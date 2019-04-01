Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : A good bank is there in good times and bad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 03:57am EDT

'Any bank can be good in good times. It's when times are tough that you really need a good banking relationship - a mutual trust and understanding for your business,' says Edvard Kälvesten, CEO of Silex Microsystems, one of the world's largest manufacturers of microelectromechanical systems.

The company, with 200 employees and sales of SEK 530 million in 2018, is a pure-play producer of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). These are advanced semiconductors which, in contrast to ordinary semiconductors, also feature integrated mechanical functions.

The company's founder, Edvard Kälvesten, earned a Ph.D. in this technology in the late 1990s. He was then asked by a Swedish medtech company to develop and MEMS-based medical pressure sensor for the coronary artery. This became the foundation of Silex Microsystems, which was established in 2000. After a few years in which operations were conducted out of KTH Royal Institute of Technology's lab in Stockholm, the company set up operations in new premises in Järfälla, outside Stockholm.

'We have been bringing in new customers slowly but surely,' explains Edvard Kälvesten. 'Today we have some 70 international customers, of whom about 60 per cent are in the USA.'

The company has grown by about 20 per cent per year, but in strictly financial terms it has weathered a few shaky years, 2008-2009 and 2012-2013. The company has operated in the black since 2014. Today profitability is good and confidence in the future is strong.

'Things are looking very good,' says Roland Nilsson, CFO. 'We are expanding to meet demand.'

Edvard Kälvesten confirms that the company is going full-throttle, while also building up a buffer in order to have resilience in the event of any future downturns.

'We are regarded to be the biggest and best pure-play MEMS manufacturer,' he says. 'Which is important in this market. You have to be at the forefront when it comes to technology and talented engineers.'

But isn't it hard to conduct industrial production from Sweden?
'We work with high-tech automated manufacturing. Commodities and machines cost the same no matter where production is conducted,' says Kälvesten. 'For highly educated engineers as well, the cost level is quite the same no matter what country you are in. Production employees' share of total costs are not so high that they have a decisive significance. Moreover, our engineers and other employees are very talented, and we are blessed with very loyal employees.'

Silex Microsystems is a so-called MEMS foundry, which means it does not have any products of its own, but develops and designs MEMS products from the bottom based on its customers' needs. Customers are in all types of industries, from medical technology to the automotive industry and consumer electronics.

In 2011 the company conducted a bank procurement process and met with all of Sweden's major banks. Due to a tough financial situation, it wasn't a good time to switch during that year, but in 2015, when the tide had changed and all curves were pointing up, the company chose to switch to SEB.

'SEB was the bank that believed in us the whole way,' says Edvard Kälvesten. 'This is what made us choose you when things started going well again.'

What is the most important factor in a banking relationship?
'That there is a mutual trust and understanding for our business,' says Roland Nilsson. 'That we can depend on the bank in good times and bad. Then, of course, it is important to have good service - that you can call and get help fast when a problem needs to be solved.'

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 07:56:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
03:57aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : A good bank is there in good times and bad
PU
03/29U.S. AUTHORITY SENT NORDEA AND SEB I : Bloomberg
RE
03/28Swedbank dumps CEO as money laundering claims spook investors
RE
03/28Swedbank dumps CEO as money laundering claims spook investors
RE
03/27SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/27SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/26SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB's Annual General Meeting 2019
GL
03/22SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : First microfinance fund reached 6.1 million cust..
PU
03/18ON THE BRINK OF BREXIT FATIGUE : 14 questions and answers
PU
03/15SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB releases first live data for PSD2 APIs
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 47 376 M
EBIT 2019 24 761 M
Net income 2019 18 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,09%
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
P/E ratio 2020 8,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,58x
Capitalization 177 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 103  SEK
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Jens Jesper Ovesen Vice Chairman
Tomas Nicolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB-6.53%19 006
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.70%331 451
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%287 603
BANK OF AMERICA11.97%265 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%232 230
WELLS FARGO4.86%219 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About