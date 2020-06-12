Log in
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : Changes To The Nomination Committee's Proposal To Seb's Agm 2020

06/12/2020 | 10:02am EDT
TIDMSEBA 
 
 
 
 
Press release 
 Stockholm 12 June 2020 
 
   The invitation to SEB's Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2020 was 
published in a press release on 28 May 2020. 
 
 
 
   The Nomination Committee has proposed re-election of Samir Brikho to the 
Board of Directors. Following the announcement of the proposal, Samir 
Brikho has informed the Nomination Committee that he is no longer 
available for re-election due to additional board appointments outside 
the bank. As a result, the Nomination Committee has changed its previous 
proposal and re-election of Samir Brikho is no longer proposed. In 
addition, the Nomination Committee now proposes that the number of board 
members shall be nine, and that the total compensation to the Board of 
Directors is reduced to reflect the smaller number of board members. 
Apart from that, the Nomination Committee's proposal remains unchanged. 
 
 
 
   SEB's AGM will be held on 29 June 2020 without the physical presence of 
shareholders, representatives or third parties. Shareholders exercise 
their voting rights by post. The Nomination Committee's proposal, as 
well as an updated form for postal vote, are available on the bank's 
website, 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BtzxPuIVyajw6A8hHAU8YVFOGPW-Oy2h9Gysf4pwmF9UUKgEBU_MQ_jdqc02LlE82ZK_pXjrehNdw4ziR6mtUw== 
www.sebgroup.com, and at the bank's head office on 
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm. Postal votes that have 
already been submitted using the previous form are still valid. It is 
also possible to submit a new postal vote, in which case the latter 
postal vote will apply instead of the previously submitted postal vote. 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please 
 contact 
 Frank Hojem, Chef Corporate Communication 
 +46(0)8 763 99 47 
 frank.hojem@seb.se 
 
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that 
entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. 
SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. 
In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of 
financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the 
bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a 
full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international 
nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. 
On March 31, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286 billion while its 
assets under management totalled SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,000 
employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com https://www.sebgroup.com. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Changes to the Nomination Committee's proposal to SEB's AGM 2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee18fa66-697c-4cac-a772-dd828cc9c79a

