Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : Changes To The Nomination Committee's Proposal To Seb's Agm 2020

Press release
Stockholm 12 June 2020
The invitation to SEB's Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2020 was
published in a press release on 28 May 2020.
The Nomination Committee has proposed re-election of Samir Brikho to the
Board of Directors. Following the announcement of the proposal, Samir
Brikho has informed the Nomination Committee that he is no longer
available for re-election due to additional board appointments outside
the bank. As a result, the Nomination Committee has changed its previous
proposal and re-election of Samir Brikho is no longer proposed. In
addition, the Nomination Committee now proposes that the number of board
members shall be nine, and that the total compensation to the Board of
Directors is reduced to reflect the smaller number of board members.
Apart from that, the Nomination Committee's proposal remains unchanged.
SEB's AGM will be held on 29 June 2020 without the physical presence of
shareholders, representatives or third parties. Shareholders exercise
their voting rights by post. The Nomination Committee's proposal, as
well as an updated form for postal vote, are available on the bank's
website,
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BtzxPuIVyajw6A8hHAU8YVFOGPW-Oy2h9Gysf4pwmF9UUKgEBU_MQ_jdqc02LlE82ZK_pXjrehNdw4ziR6mtUw==
www.sebgroup.com, and at the bank's head office on
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm. Postal votes that have
already been submitted using the previous form are still valid. It is
also possible to submit a new postal vote, in which case the latter
postal vote will apply instead of the previously submitted postal vote.
For further information, please
contact
Frank Hojem, Chef Corporate Communication
+46(0)8 763 99 47
frank.hojem@seb.se
