Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN (SEB A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : Global blockchain network now being launched

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 04:14am EST

A global network and an independent governance organisation tied to the Corda blockchain network are now being launched. 'The participants can thereby protect their data and build their systems exactly according to their own needs at the same time that they benefit from a universal network,' says David E. Rutter, CEO of R3, the company developing the Corda platform.

SEB has been a part-owner of R3 since 2017, the company that is developing the Corda blockchain platform and Corda Enterprise. The aim since the start has been to leverage opportunities created by blockchain for open, frictionless sharing.

Now Corda Network is being launched, which enables the sharing of data and digital assets between business networks and various CorDapps (Corda Distributed Applications). The participants can thereby create private ecosystems within their organisations or with trusted business partners at the same time that they can collaborate with the broader network when they want.

Governance of this network is being transferred to Corda Network Foundation, an independent, not-for-profit foundation whose board is elected by the network's participant organisations.

'We are studying and constantly adapting to new technical solutions that can create value for customers,' says Paula de Silva, head of Transaction Services at SEB and a director on R3's board.

'Blockchain has the potential to create global connection and access to reliable, secure and efficient transactions for everyone. The launch of Corda Network is an important step in delivering on this promise.'

Read R3s press release here.

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
04:14aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Global blockchain network now being launched
PU
01/09SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : William – a master of prioritisation that ..
PU
2018STOREBRAND ASA : successfully signs a EUR 200 million Revolving Credit Facility
AQ
2018SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB presents business update for 2019-2021
GL
2018SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Speedy payments now in all SEB locations
PU
2018SEB : CFO Survey: Swedish companies showing continued optimism and willingness t..
GL
2018SEB : Investment Outlook: Higher volatility is here to stay
GL
2018SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Blockchain moving from hype to reality
PU
2018Members of Asiakastieto Group Plc`s Shareholders` Nomination Board have been ..
AQ
2018SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Adam Österman – a driving force in SEB's I..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 46 450 M
EBIT 2018 23 965 M
Net income 2018 21 985 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,09%
P/E ratio 2018 8,98
P/E ratio 2019 10,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,17x
Capitalization 197 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 101  SEK
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Jens Jesper Ovesen Vice Chairman
Tomas Nicolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN3.90%21 984
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.