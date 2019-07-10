Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB and SAS co-invest in a new AI company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:28am EDT

SEB and SAS are investing together in Combient mix, a new company recently spun off from Combient, where a number of large Nordic companies cooperate to speed up their digital transformation.

The goal of Combient mix is to develop a full-scale center for artificial intelligence (AI) that will support the companies that are part of Combient's network when they make investments in AI and automation. In addition to SEB and SAS, Combient has an ownership interest in Combient mix.

Since Combient was founded in early 2015, the company has delivered services within AI and created cooperation opportunities between the 28 large companies behind Combient to accelerate their digital transformation. It is to scale up the business and secure a responsible and holistic approach to AI that Combient now founded the new company Combient mix.

Through specialised products, services and research in the area, Combient mix will work to speed up the transformation in a range of industries across the Nordic countries.

'Data is a key asset for SEB and its customers. Using AI ethically and efficiently to serve our customers is therefore a priority for us. By leveraging a unique competency pool like Combient mix together with other Combient companies, we take the natural next step in this area,' says Nicholas Moch, Chief Information Officer at SEB and member of the board in Combient mix.

Access to the right skills is one of the biggest challenges within AI. Combient's CEO Mats Agervi believes that only 10,000 data scientists in the world have the knowledge and experience required to solve very complex AI challenges. In Sweden, that number is about 250 individuals.

'With Combient mix, we are equipped to attract and secure the absolute top talent for our network of companies while accelerating progress in the field by collaborating across industries and countries,' says Mats Agervi.

Combient has offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Helsinki.

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 07:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
03:28aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB and SAS co-invest in a new AI company
PU
07/05Nordic banks join forces to combat money laundering
RE
07/05SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Six Nordic form a joint KYC company
AQ
07/05The collaboration of six Nordic banks results in a joint KYC company
GL
07/02SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB top asset manager in Nordic region
PU
06/28SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Invitation – SEB's results for the second ..
AQ
06/26SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB – the right workplace for enthusiastic..
PU
06/26Oil driller Dolphin to regroup after $1 billion bankruptcy
RE
06/25SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Partnership with MasterCard for Nordic payment p..
PU
06/24Estonia warns of risks in wake of money laundering scandal
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 47 444 M
EBIT 2019 24 953 M
Net income 2019 18 623 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,00x
Capitalization 196 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 97,9  SEK
Last Close Price 90,4  SEK
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Jens Jesper Ovesen Vice Chairman
Tomas Nicolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB4.95%20 699
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.62%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.51%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.15%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About