Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB arranged issuance of Covid-19 commercial paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:27am EDT

SEB has supported medical technology company Getinge in issuing a 1 billion SEK Covid-19 commercial paper. The money will be allocated to finance a production increase of advanced ventilators by 160 percent.

Getinge is a leading global provider of products and systems that contribute to quality enhancement and cost efficiency within healthcare and life sciences. The company has since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic seen an increased global demand for advanced ventilators, extra corporeal life support (ECLS) equipment and advanced monitoring for Intensive Care Units.

To meet the demand, Getinge will temporary increase its production of advanced ICU-ventilators by 160% in 2020, to 26,000 ventilators in total. The ventilators are produced at the production site in Solna, Sweden, where capacity now will be strengthened.

To finance the production increase Getinge borrows 1 billion SEK by issuing a commercial paper. The paper has been issued in line with Getinge's Covid-19 Financing Framework, where the proceeds will be exclusively allocated to finance the production increase of ventilators and other equipment to meet increased demand as a result of COVID-19. The commercial paper has a maturity date of six months.

SEB was the arranging bank for the transaction and acted as structural advisors in drawing up the COVID-19 Financing Framework.

'We are proud to be able to support Getinge in scaling up production to meet the challenges of Covid-19 and to enable our investors to contribute, says Joachim Alpen, co-head of SEB's Large corporates & Financial institutions division.

Read press release from Getinge

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 11:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
07:27aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB arranged issuance of Covid-19 commercial pap..
PU
04/15Invitation – SEB's results for the first quarter 2020
GL
04/08HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M borrows 980 million euros to boost liquidity buffer amid ..
RE
04/02SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Swedish FSA suspends mortgage repayment rules to..
RE
03/25SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Coronavirus Prompts Swedish Regulator to Delay D..
DJ
03/25LIFCO PUBL : refinances bonds
AQ
03/24YIT : has agreed on a new two-year term loan of EUR 50 million
AQ
03/24Swedish watchdog calls on banks to shelve dividends due to coronavirus
RE
03/24SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Forecast update under extreme uncertainty
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 47 628 M
EBIT 2020 24 801 M
Net income 2020 15 848 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,23%
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,95x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,85x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,83  SEK
Last Close Price 64,78  SEK
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Aura Matuseviciene Head-Operations
Masih Yazdi Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB-26.45%13 968
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.35%266 013
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%251 990
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.81%197 799
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.18%185 829
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.68%137 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group