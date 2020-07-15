Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB comments on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's sanction decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 01:21am EDT

SEB has analysed the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) sanction decision of 25 June regarding the bank's routines and processes to counter money laundering in its Baltic subsidiary banks, which resulted in a remark and an administrative fine. SEB here provides its overall assessment of the decision.

SEB's ambition is, and has always been, to adhere to current regulations and the bank's own internal requirements as well as having a high standard for corporate governance, regulatory compliance and risk management. One part of this work is to continuously identify possible improvements in order to continue to strengthen the bank's abilities.

SEB notes the observations made by the FSA, many of which the bank itself has identified over time, continuously reported to the FSA, and addressed contemporaneously. SEB, however, disagrees with the conclusions that the FSA has drawn from those observations about the bank's governance and control over AML measures in the Baltic subsidiaries. SEB further notes that the FSA in its decision concludes that the deficiencies have not been severe, though not negligible either. The FSA notes that SEB already has taken measures, and plans to take further measures, to strengthen the bank's resilience. SEB assesses that these measures can be accommodated within the previously communicated 2021 cost target and are to a large extent already included in the bank's business plan.

Furthermore, the FSA has not ordered any additional improvement measures that the authority deems that SEB needs to take in relation to its Baltic subsidiary banks. SEB also wants to highlight that the actual money-laundering risk in the Baltic subsidiary banks has been low and declining during the review period, which has been confirmed in the Baltic supervisory reviews that have recently been published.

The FSA has also stated that SEB does not want to take responsibility for its Baltic subsidiary banks. This statement is incorrect and does not take into consideration the responses that SEB has provided the FSA with. The objections that SEB has expressed in its answers to the FSA in this matter are solely about the legal ground for and legality in the FSA's view of a parent company's subsidiary responsibilities. This should not be confused with the practical responsibility that SEB has taken, takes and will continue to take for its subsidiaries.

Against this background, SEB questions the proportionality between the considerations that the FSA presents and the authority's decision to issue the bank a remark and an administrative fine of SEK 1bn. Although the fine represents 14 percent of the maximum amount the FSA can issue, SEB does not share the FSA's view that the amount is moderate.

Despite the fact that SEB does not agree with the FSA's decision in all parts, the bank has after an overall assessment decided not to proceed with an appeal. Firstly, there is a lack of clarity in the legislation, and secondly, there is a risk that the process becomes protracted. SEB believes that the bank creates more value for its shareholders, customers and employees by instead focusing on the continued development of the bank's abilities to counter money laundering and on other parts of the bank's operations, such as the work with digitalisation and increased focus on sustainability. SEB will work together with the FSA to clarify any outstanding ambiguities in the continued dialogue with the authority.

SEB's work to strengthen the defenses against money laundering will continue to have a high priority, for the parent company as well as for the bank's subsidiaries. As crime constantly finds new ways to exploit the financial system, the bank's defenses against these crimes must be strengthened on an ongoing basis. SEB is continuously adding resources, improving the bank's know-your-customer process, and developing the transaction monitoring. Additionally, SEB continues to deepen the cooperation that has been initiated with other banks, the financial police and supervisory authorities regarding improved information sharing. By extension, SEB's work against financial crime is about continuing to earn the shareholders' and the customers' trust - and about contributing to strengthening the resilience of the entire financial system and society at large.

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 05:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
01:51aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB profit tops forecast as trading gains offset..
RE
01:21aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB comments on the Swedish Financial Supervisor..
PU
01:15aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Seb's Second Quarter 2020 Result
DJ
01:01aChanges in SEB's Group Executive Committee
GL
01:00aSEB's second quarter 2020 result
GL
07/10SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : half-yearly earnings release
07/10SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN PUBL : SEB IM meets Brazilian Government on Amazon..
AQ
07/08SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB facilitates issuance of bond for covid-19 va..
PU
07/01Invitation – SEB's results for the second quarter 2020
GL
06/29Skandinaviska Seb's Annual General Meeting 2020
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48 111 M 5 295 M 5 295 M
Net income 2020 15 361 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 196 B 21 484 M 21 539 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 15 261
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 87,64 SEK
Last Close Price 90,34 SEK
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Aura Matuseviciene Head-Operations
Masih Yazdi Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB2.57%21 484
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.95%297 496
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.33%256 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.13%204 637
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.22%141 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group