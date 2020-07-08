Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/08 09:46:03 am
86.14 SEK   +1.34%
07/01Invitation – SEB's results for the second quarter 2020
GL
06/29MARCUS WALLENBERG : Skandinaviska Seb's Annual General Meeting 2020
DJ
06/29SEB's Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB facilitates issuance of bond for covid-19 vaccine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:28am EDT

SEB has together with Credit Agricole CIB arranged the issuance of a vaccine bond of 2 billion Norwegian kroner. The money will be used to accelerate the development of a covid-19 vaccine.

It is the Norwegian state that has committed to contributing 2 billion kroner over a ten-year period to support the organisation CEPI's, (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation) work on developing a functioning vaccine.

However, the entire sum will become available immediately through the issuance of a vaccine bond that allows investors to contribute to the development. The bond is issued by the International Finance Facility for Immunization, IFFF, in collaboration with the World Bank and the Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi.

'A covid-19 vaccine is crucial in order to reactivate our economies and societies. Through this innovative collaboration between private and public actors, the money becomes immediately available to researchers, says SusanneGløersen, Head of Climate & Sustainable Finance at SEB in Norway.

CEPI was initiated in 2017 in the aftermath of the Ebola crisis.

The money raised through the IFFF bond funds research programs with the goal of accelerating the development of selected vaccine candidates. The goal is to be able to launch a covid-19 vaccine within the next 12-18 months.

'To solve the challenges facing the world, we need mechanisms to divert capital to areas where they are needed most. We are proud to have contributed to the growth of a sustainable financial market, which is really gaining momentum by area, says Christopher Flensborg, Head of Climate & Sustainable Finance in SEB.

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 13:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
07/01Invitation – SEB's results for the second quarter 2020
GL
06/29MARCUS WALLENBERG : Skandinaviska Seb's Annual General Meeting 2020
DJ
06/29SEB's Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
06/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New acquisition for Amazon, Airlines in the White House
06/26SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Swedish Regulator Fines SEB $107 Million, Citing..
DJ
06/25Swedish FSA fines SEB for lax anti-money laundering measures in Baltics
RE
06/25SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Questions and answers about the decision from th..
PU
06/25SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Seb Comments On The Decision From The Swedish Fi..
DJ
06/25SEB comments on the decision from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority
GL
06/16SEB participates in issuance of unique Health Impact Bond
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48 036 M 5 187 M 5 187 M
Net income 2020 15 361 M 1 659 M 1 659 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 184 B 19 957 M 19 888 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 261
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 86,58 SEK
Last Close Price 85,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Aura Matuseviciene Head-Operations
Masih Yazdi Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB-3.50%19 957
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.77%281 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.50%271 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.53%213 417
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.67%199 626
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%146 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group