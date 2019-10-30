Log in
10/30 05:13:17 am
94.05 SEK   -0.87%
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB issues Additional Tier 1 Capital

10/30/2019 | 04:57am EDT

SEB issues Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) to optimise its capital structure. The USD 900 million issuance has a coupon of 5.125 per cent and an issue price of 100 per cent.

The loan has no final maturity, but entail a possibility for the bank to redeem the loan after 5.5 years, and any time thereafter. The issuance is in the form of a debt instrument with automatic conversion into Class A-shares if the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of the bank falls below a certain level.
The issuance of additional AT1 capital is part of SEB's capital planning.
The issuance will be subscribed by and allotted to the joint lead managers. The settlement date is 5 November 2019. The instruments will be listed on Euronext Dublin.

For further information, please contact
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations
+46(0)70 1006
christoffer.geijer@seb.se

Press contact
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication
+46(0)70 763 9947
frank.hojem@seb.se

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,046bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,943bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees.

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:56:01 UTC
