Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB releases first live data for PSD2 APIs

Today SEB opens up the possibility for certified Third Party Providers (TPPs) to access real customer data. By opening up the APIs and collaborating with third party companies in the Opening Banking space, SEB can combine its expertise with innovative developers and business ideas to create added value and services for all customers.

The purpose of the launch is to help developers integrate with SEB's APIs in an environment that is as close to production as possible. Data available in this environment, in the dynamic sandbox, reflects both private and corporate accounts, and reflects payment flows including signing. The launch also included the release of version four of the Account Information and Payment Initiation APIs, including two new APIs for Authorizations and Branded Cards issued by SEB for customers in Sweden.

To be granted access the TPPs must obtain a PSD2 license from a relevant national competent authority. Access to customer data will always require consent from the customer, which is confirmed between the customer and SEB through Mobile BankID.

Coming up next is access to real corporate data and adding new sandbox data for Luxembourg and Finland.

To test SEB's APIs check out the SEB Developer Portal at

developer.sebgroup.com.