SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
My previous session
News 
News

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB releases first live data for PSD2 APIs

03/15/2019 | 10:24am EDT

Today SEB opens up the possibility for certified Third Party Providers (TPPs) to access real customer data. By opening up the APIs and collaborating with third party companies in the Opening Banking space, SEB can combine its expertise with innovative developers and business ideas to create added value and services for all customers.

The purpose of the launch is to help developers integrate with SEB's APIs in an environment that is as close to production as possible. Data available in this environment, in the dynamic sandbox, reflects both private and corporate accounts, and reflects payment flows including signing. The launch also included the release of version four of the Account Information and Payment Initiation APIs, including two new APIs for Authorizations and Branded Cards issued by SEB for customers in Sweden.

To be granted access the TPPs must obtain a PSD2 license from a relevant national competent authority. Access to customer data will always require consent from the customer, which is confirmed between the customer and SEB through Mobile BankID.

Coming up next is access to real corporate data and adding new sandbox data for Luxembourg and Finland.

To test SEB's APIs check out the SEB Developer Portal at

developer.sebgroup.com.

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:23:06 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 47 228 M
EBIT 2019 24 739 M
Net income 2019 18 358 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,97%
P/E ratio 2019 11,01
P/E ratio 2020 10,33
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 103  SEK
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Jens Jesper Ovesen Vice Chairman
Tomas Nicolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB8.43%22 050
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%344 909
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%289 461
BANK OF AMERICA19.56%284 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%238 303
WELLS FARGO9.27%229 063
