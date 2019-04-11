Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB to sell minority shareholding in LR Realkredit A/S to Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Today, SEB and the other owner banks have entered into an agreement to sell Danish mortgage credit institution LR Realkredit A/S to Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
In connection with the acquisition of Codan Bank back in 1999, SEB took over a shareholding in LR Realkredit. It is this minority shareholding that amounts to 11.63 per cent, which SEB has entered into an agreement to sell to Nykredit Realkredit A/S for 302.3 million Danish kroner.
The sale is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities and has an insignificant effect on SEB earnings.
