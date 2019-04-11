Log in
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : SEB to sell minority shareholding in LR Realkredit A/S to Nykredit Realkredit A/S

04/11/2019 | 01:23am EDT

Today, SEB and the other owner banks have entered into an agreement to sell Danish mortgage credit institution LR Realkredit A/S to Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

In connection with the acquisition of Codan Bank back in 1999, SEB took over a shareholding in LR Realkredit. It is this minority shareholding that amounts to 11.63 per cent, which SEB has entered into an agreement to sell to Nykredit Realkredit A/S for 302.3 million Danish kroner.

The sale is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities and has an insignificant effect on SEB earnings.

For further information please contact:

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations

+46(0)8 763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46(0)8 763 8318

christoffer.geijer@seb.se

Disclaimer

SEB - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 05:22:05 UTC
