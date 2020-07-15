Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken : Seb's Second Quarter 2020 Result

TIDMSEBA
Press release
Stockholm, 15 Juli 2020
SEB's second quarter 2020 result
The operating profit before items affecting comparability for the second
quarter 2020 amounted to SEK 5.6bn with a return on equity of 11.2 per
cent and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.8 per cent.
"Despite some signs of increasing optimism, the overall economic
situation continued to be characterised by uncertainty and unknowns. The
consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic influenced the reported financial
results, while the underlying business continued to show resilience.
Financial markets recovered but the positive effect was partly offset by
higher net expected credit losses. Operating profit before items
affecting comparability increased by 90 per cent compared with the first
quarter 2020 but decreased by 8 per cent compared with the second
quarter 2019. SEB's capital buffer is 410 basis points above the
regulatory requirement and we are well placed to continue supporting our
customers through these challenging times", says Johan Torgeby,
President and CEO.
Financial information
Full
Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan--Jun year
------ ---------- ----------- ---------------------
SEK m 2020 2020 % 2019 % 2020 2019 % 2019
------ ------ ------ --- ------- ------- --- -------
Total operating income 13 999 10 089 39 12 197 15 24 089 24 103 0 50 134
Total operating expenses -5 712 -5 646 1 -5 708 0 -11 358 -11 329 0 -22 945
Net expected credit losses -2 691 -1 494 80 - 386 -4 185 - 808 -2 294
Operating profit before
items affecting comparability 5 598 2 950 90 6 103 -8 8 547 11 967 -29 24 894
Items affecting comparability(1) -1 000 -1 000
Operating profit 4 598 2 950 56 6 103 -25 7 547 11 967 -37 24 894
NET PROFIT 3 501 2 355 49 4 892 -28 5 856 9 573 -39 20 177
Return on equity, % 8.7 6.0 13.9 7.4 13.2 13.7
Return on equity excluding
items affecting comparability,
% 11.2 6.0 13.9 8.6 13.2 13.8
Basic earnings per share,
SEK 1.62 1.09 2.26 2.70 4.43 9.33
1) Administrative fine issued by the Swedish FSA. See note 6.
You can download the Quarterly Report, Results Presentation and Fact
Book from
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=i6fBUa_N5zDO4oO_of5u_xyOVkvIGp4DB2ksHlKf7Do8gmaOY3q5sVy-5b3vlg0jUkK5UkXkFmFglq7MgzSTbGo224S2L4y6jkV2TwgCQyVb_MBNQ5eI4PI_7ryIuokPyuxtpD72oJeeA4H9blo9QXaLuya21qsNT4N3Q7bAIgX-MsRY1wlVivsBSVjKM67xH8pRY8cqkT36XBNW3izoaaw4KyTAIhEp52D_YW4RDbnm0PvJK1vGlMI1nCe9j3RW
https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.
For further information, please contact
Masih Yazdi, CFO, +46 771 621 000
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 70 763 99 47
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is
obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact persons set out above, at around 7.00 am CET, on 15 July 2020.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief
that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating
a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its
customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB
offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based
on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The
international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in
some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2020, the Group's total assets
amounted to SEK 3,218bn while its assets under management totalled SEK
1,909bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at
sebgroup.com.
Attachments
-- Quarterly report Q2 2020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2f1bd96-493b-4df8-bb07-971e417299e5
-- Press_release_SEB_Q2_2020
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/108120da-232c-47d4-9df9-c3cca41740b8