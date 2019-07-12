Skandinaviska Seb : Seb's Second Quarter 2019 Result

TIDMSEBA
The operating result for the second quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 6.1bn
and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 13.9
per cent.
"SEB's diversified business model remained favourable. Both corporate
and private customers were active and lending volumes increased. The
operating profit of SEK 6.1bn increased by 4 per cent compared with the
first quarter this year. We have the financial strength needed to
support our customers going forward", says Johan Torgeby, President and
CEO.
Financial information
Full
Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan--Jun year
------ ---------- ----------- ---------------------
SEK m 2019 2019 % 2018 % 2019 2018 % 2018
Total operating income 12 197 11 907 2 11 903 2 24 103 22 690 6 45 868
Total operating expenses -5 708 -5 622 2 -5 527 3 -11 329 -10 957 3 -21 940
Net expected credit
losses - 386 - 422 -9 - 221 74 - 808 - 330 145 -1 166
Operating profit before
items affecting comparability 6 103 5 864 4 6 167 -1 11 967 11 424 5 22 779
Operating profit 6 103 5 864 4 10 674 -43 11 967 15 930 -25 27 285
NET PROFIT 4 892 4 681 4 10 024 -51 9 573 14 019 -32 23 134
Return on equity, % 13.9 12.7 29.7 13.2 20.4 16.3
Return on equity excluding
items affecting comparability,
% 13.9 12.8 16.4 13.2 13.8 13.4
Basic earnings per share,
SEK 2.26 2.16 4.63 4.43 6.48 10.69
You can download the Interim Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book
from
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MJ2-mRzBT9IZkuZtsBOYYm_hhJKlOJI-BfRguq2iJ7AR0uRTM--Ea44sMnLt5ILHvR7-b3hv1eLz9W5WcgAKTRYLO0JC2icEcQEuE95wfqc93thKXBvdJ3BAg785xwXc68fHxqe4R9i7mpWTd895nQQ6YTGEIRA0jG91Na0JEivi3IX54Pho0X8mc6MjkLmo1mtT6DonGCFX2lhPkWyeel2EKEfWz-ni9t_BbfS_dPxIejIYg3vATYtHkt126SLy
https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.
For further information, please contact
Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, +46 771 621 000
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06
Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations, +46 70 763 99 47
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is
obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 12 July 2019.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief
that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating
a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its
customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB
offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based
on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The
international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in
some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2019, the Group's total assets
amounted to SEK 2,912bn while its assets under management totalled SEK
1,932bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at
sebgroup.com
