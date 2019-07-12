Log in
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
07/11 11:29:30 am
90.04 SEK   -0.42%
Skandinaviska Seb : Seb's Second Quarter 2019 Result

07/12/2019 | 01:16am EDT
TIDMSEBA 
 
 
   The operating result for the second quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 6.1bn 
and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 13.9 
per cent. 
 
   "SEB's diversified business model remained favourable. Both corporate 
and private customers were active and lending volumes increased. The 
operating profit of SEK 6.1bn increased by 4 per cent compared with the 
first quarter this year. We have the financial strength needed to 
support our customers going forward", says Johan Torgeby, President and 
CEO. 
 
   Financial information 
 
 
 
 
                                                                                           Full 
                                    Q2        Q1          Q2             Jan--Jun          year 
                                  ------  ----------  -----------  --------------------- 
SEK m                              2019    2019   %    2018    %    2019     2018     %    2018 
Total operating income            12 197  11 907   2  11 903    2   24 103   22 690    6   45 868 
Total operating expenses          -5 708  -5 622   2  -5 527    3  -11 329  -10 957    3  -21 940 
Net expected credit 
 losses                            - 386   - 422  -9   - 221   74    - 808    - 330  145   -1 166 
Operating profit before 
 items affecting comparability     6 103   5 864   4   6 167   -1   11 967   11 424    5   22 779 
Operating profit                   6 103   5 864   4  10 674  -43   11 967   15 930  -25   27 285 
NET PROFIT                         4 892   4 681   4  10 024  -51    9 573   14 019  -32   23 134 
 
Return on equity, %                 13.9    12.7        29.7          13.2     20.4          16.3 
Return on equity excluding 
 items affecting comparability, 
 %                                  13.9    12.8        16.4          13.2     13.8          13.4 
Basic earnings per share, 
 SEK                                2.26    2.16        4.63          4.43     6.48         10.69 
 
 
 
 
   You can download the Interim Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book 
from 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MJ2-mRzBT9IZkuZtsBOYYm_hhJKlOJI-BfRguq2iJ7AR0uRTM--Ea44sMnLt5ILHvR7-b3hv1eLz9W5WcgAKTRYLO0JC2icEcQEuE95wfqc93thKXBvdJ3BAg785xwXc68fHxqe4R9i7mpWTd895nQQ6YTGEIRA0jG91Na0JEivi3IX54Pho0X8mc6MjkLmo1mtT6DonGCFX2lhPkWyeel2EKEfWz-ni9t_BbfS_dPxIejIYg3vATYtHkt126SLy 
https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports. 
 
 
   For further information, please contact 
 
   Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, +46 771 621 000 
 
   Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations,  +46 70 762 10 06 
 
   Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations, +46 70 763 99 47 
 
   This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is 
obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The 
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the 
contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 12 July 2019. 
 
   SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief 
that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating 
a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its 
customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB 
offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In 
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's 
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based 
on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The 
international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in 
some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2019, the Group's total assets 
amounted to SEK 2,912bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 
1,932bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at 
sebgroup.com 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Interim report Q2 2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e630777-d666-42fc-9435-fe5d6f1e8d05 
 
 
   -- Press release_SEB_Q2_2019 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/037b707e-48f9-45f3-a26b-01240a0b840e

