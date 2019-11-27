Log in
Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

11/27/2019 | 04:07am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish state broadcaster SVT said Wednesday that around 194 suspicious clients at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB-B.SK) are suspected of using the bank to launder money though Swedish and Baltic accounts, with around 475 million Swedish kronor ($49.4 million) linked to the Magnitsky case.

Tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died in a Russian prison in 2009 after accusing tax officials of siphoning money from the company he was working for, Hermitage Capital. It was the largest foreign-investment fund in Russia at the time and Mr. Magnitsky accused Russian tax officials of embezzling $230 million from the company.

In its latest episode of investigative show Uppdrag Granskning, SVT said the suspicious clients it has identified were responsible for around 2,000 transactions that raised "red flags". In addition, it said that around 150 of the clients are found in countries such as the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Panama, while 87 of the companies share addresses that are recognizable from previous money-laundering trades.

In a statement late Tuesday, SEB Chief Executive Johan Torgeby said: "In the comprehensive analysis that we have made of our business in the Baltics, we have not seen that SEB has been used for money laundering in a systematic way."

SEB also provided historical data Tuesday which showed nonresident money flows in Estonia. It said that between 2005 and 2018, around 25.8 billion euros ($28.4 billion) flowed into and out of its nonresident Estonian customer accounts related to low transparency customers, which wouldn't meet today's transparency standards.

"These flows can not be equated to confirmed money-laundering activities, but there is rather an increased risk for money laundering here," the bank said.

SEB said last week that SVT had passed on to it the list of suspect customers and that they were mostly already known to the bank, with 95% of the customer relations mentioned already terminated.

SEB had previously avoided being dragged into the money-laundering scandal that has led to Denmark's Danske Bank AS (DANSKE.KO) and Sweden's Swedbank (SWED-A.SK) being embroiled in investigations.

Swedish news show Uppdrag Granskning first reported in February that billions of dollars of illicit funds may have passed through Swedbank's Estonian branch.

Denmark's Danske Bank is also being investigated concerning allegations that around $230 billion in suspicious funds from Russia and other former Soviet states entered Europe through its branch in Estonia.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
