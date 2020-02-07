Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Skanska    SKNB   SE0000113250

SKANSKA

(SKNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skanska : Year-end Report, January-December 2019 (Compared to January-December 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:19am EST

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 176.8 billion (170.5); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 1 percent.
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 7.8 billion (4.8); adjusted for currency effects operating income increased 57 percent.
  • Earnings per share increased 62 percent to SEK 15.46 (9.55).
  • The Board of Directors propose a dividend of SEK 6.25 (6.00) per share.
  • Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 3.8 billion (7.4), according to IFRS.
  • Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables (+)/net debt (-) totaled SEK 3.2 billion (September 30, 2019: -3.9), according to IFRS.
  • Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 145.8 billion (151.7); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 8 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 185.4 billion (September 30, 2019: 183.7).
  • Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 3.8 billion (1.1) and includes a SEK -0.4 billion goodwill impairment charge in the UK operations in the fourth quarter. The comparable period includes project write-downs and other non recurring items at a total net of SEK -2.3 billion.
  • Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 4.5 billion (4.6); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 5 percent.
  • Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.3 percent (12.0).
  • Return on equity was 21.4 percent (14.1).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on February 7, 2020. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-566-426-51, or +44-333-300-0804, or +1-631-913-1422. PIN code 79556082#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Persson
Executive Vice President and CFO
Skanska AB
tel +46-10-448-8900

André Löfgren
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Skanska AB
tel +46-10-448-1363

Karolina Cederhage
Senior Vice President
Communications, Skanska AB
tel +46-10-448-0880

Jacob Birkeland
Head of Media Relations
Skanska AB
tel +46-10-449-1957

The information provided herein is such as Skanska AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU market securities act (EU) no. 596/2014.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/year-end-report--january-december-2019,c3029555

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-year-end-report-january-december-2019-compared-to-january-december-2018-301000861.html

SOURCE Skanska


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SKANSKA
04:19aSKANSKA : Year-end Report, January-December 2019 (Compared to January-December 2..
PR
03:54aSKANSKA : Profit growth at Sweden's Skanska hit by fourth-quarter goodwill charg..
RE
01:33aSKANSKA : Year-end report, January–December 2019
PU
02/06SKANSKA : invests NOK 470 M, about SEK 500 M, in the sixth phase of the resident..
AQ
02/05SKANSKA : invests EUR 28 M, about SEK 300 M, in a new office building in Krakow,..
AQ
02/04SKANSKA : annual earnings release
02/04SKANSKA : BoKlok UK signs deals regarding three land areas in Worthing, Bristol ..
AQ
01/31SKANSKA : Invitation to press- and telephone conference regarding Skanska's Year..
PU
01/31SKANSKA : Invitation to press- and telephone conference regarding Skanska's Year..
AQ
01/31SKANSKA : Conversion of shares in Skanska AB
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group