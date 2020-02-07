Skanska : Year-end Report, January-December 2019 (Compared to January-December 2018)

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue amounted to SEK 176.8 billion (170.5); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 1 percent.

(170.5); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 1 percent. Operating income amounted to SEK 7.8 billion (4.8); adjusted for currency effects operating income increased 57 percent.

(4.8); adjusted for currency effects operating income increased 57 percent. Earnings per share increased 62 percent to SEK 15.46 (9.55).

(9.55). The Board of Directors propose a dividend of SEK 6.25 (6.00) per share.

(6.00) per share. Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 3.8 billion (7.4), according to IFRS.

(7.4), according to IFRS. Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables (+)/net debt (-) totaled SEK 3.2 billion ( September 30, 2019 : -3.9), according to IFRS.

( : -3.9), according to IFRS. Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 145.8 billion (151.7); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 8 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 185.4 billion ( September 30, 2019 : 183.7).

(151.7); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 8 percent. The order backlog amounted to ( : 183.7). Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 3.8 billion (1.1) and includes a SEK -0.4 billion goodwill impairment charge in the UK operations in the fourth quarter. The comparable period includes project write-downs and other non recurring items at a total net of SEK -2.3 billion .

(1.1) and includes a goodwill impairment charge in the UK operations in the fourth quarter. The comparable period includes project write-downs and other non recurring items at a total net of . Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 4.5 billion (4.6); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 5 percent.

(4.6); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 5 percent. Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.3 percent (12.0).

Return on equity was 21.4 percent (14.1).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on February 7, 2020. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-566-426-51, or +44-333-300-0804, or +1-631-913-1422. PIN code 79556082#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

