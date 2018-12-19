Log in
SKANSKA (SKA B)

SKANSKA (SKA B)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/19 10:33:21 am
143.125 SEK   +1.08%
11/05SKANSKA AB : quaterly earnings release
07/20SKANSKA : shares drop as Swedish builder's second-quarter profit hit by U.S. writedowns
RE
07/17SKANSKA AB : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skanska : A national treasure, restored and modernized

0
12/19/2018 | 09:50am CET

12/19/2018 9:38 AM CET

Article

Across from the Royal Palace and Parliament House sits Nationalmuseum, Sweden's museum of art and design. In 1866, Nationalmuseum opened at this grand location and over the next 150 years became an artistic treasure known throughout Europe.

But in all that time, a major renovation was never done. In 2008, the Swedish government decided to restore and modernize the museum, aiming to display more of the museum's collection of some 700,000 objects and meet current demands for security, climate control, safety and accessibility. A careful balance was needed between preserving the building's heritage while adapting it to new requirements.

Skanska was the general contractor, undertaking activities that were both exacting and extensive. Rock was delicately blasted away beneath the museum to create public areas, technical system spaces and a kitchen. Wires, pipes and ducts were inserted into floors with only millimeters to spare. The facade was repaired with new stones blended in from the original quarry. Perhaps most noticeably, windows that had been covered by masonry or darkened were cleared and updated with modern glass, restoring sunlight to the galleries while helping conserve energy.

On October 13, 2018, Nationalmuseum re-opened in a ceremony led by HM King Carl XVI. Both visitors and artwork now have an improved experience.

Last updated: 12/19/2018

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:49:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 4 899 M
Net income 2018 4 033 M
Finance 2018 397 M
Yield 2018 5,72%
P/E ratio 2018 14,47
P/E ratio 2019 11,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 56 664 M
Chart SKANSKA
Duration : Period :
Skanska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 163  SEK
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA-16.71%6 265
VINCI-16.22%49 669
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.91%37 517
LARSEN & TOUBRO11.62%27 521
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-14.80%25 325
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.97%23 885
