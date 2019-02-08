Skanska : Builder Skanska unexpectedly proposes lower dividend as fourth-quarter profit lags

The Nordic region's biggest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, proposed lowering its dividend to 6.00 crowns per share from 8.25 crowns while analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase to 8.35 crowns.

Operating profit jumped to 2.4 billion crowns (£198.5 million) from a 738 million but missed a mean of 2.6 billion in a poll of analysts.

Its Construction division swung to a profit but the operating margin was lower than expected.

CEO Anders Danielsson said the group was starting to see the impact of strategic measures launched last year to improve profitability at the division after a disappointing year with weak performance on two projects in the USA and a major restructuring in Poland.

"We expect these strategic initiatives to further

improve profitability during 2019," he said.

Order intake at the division, which books the bulk of Skanska's sales, grew to 49.1 billion crowns from 33.2 billion.

Skanska predicted overall construction market activity would remain high in the next 12 months but level out.

It gave a slightly more downbeat market outlook than three months ago for the Swedish and Central European residential development markets, but raised its outlook on Swedish commercial property development.

