Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skanska    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA

(SKA B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skanska : Nomination Committee appointed for Skanska's Annual General Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:12am EDT

9/20/2019 1:00 PM CET

Press release

The members of the Nomination Committee for Skanska's Annual General Meeting in 2020 have now been appointed.

In accordance with the decision by the 2018 Annual General Meeting, Skanska's Nomination Committee shall consist of five members. The members should consist of one representative of each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the Skanska Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee has the following composition:
• Helena Stjernholm, AB Industrivärden, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
• Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen AB
• Bo Selling, Alecta
• Lars-Åke Bokenberger, AMF
• Hans Biörck, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Skanska AB

The main task of the Nomination Committee is to submit proposals on the members of the Board of Directors as well as remuneration to the Board of Directors. Further, the Committee shall submit proposals for Auditor and Auditor fees and Chairman of the Meeting etc.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact . Proposals shall be submitted no later than December 31, 2019.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, Nils Ericsons Plan 4, Stockholm, Sweden.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 12:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKANSKA
08:12aSKANSKA : Nomination Committee appointed for Skanska's Annual General Meeting 20..
PU
07:01aSKANSKA : Nomination Committee appointed for Skanska's Annual General Meeting 20..
AQ
02:27aSKANSKA : How buildings can be a solution to climate change
PU
09/19SKANSKA : builds residential apartments in Nashville, USA, for USD 74 M, about S..
AQ
09/17SKANSKA : builds 168 apartments in Oslo, Norway, for NOK 344 M, about SEK 370 M
AQ
09/11SKANSKA : converts an office building into apartments in Helsinki, Finland, for ..
AQ
09/05SKANSKA : sells three office buildings in Poland for EUR 214 M, about SEK 2.3 bi..
PU
09/05SKANSKA : sells three office buildings in Poland for EUR 214 M, about SEK 2.3 bi..
AQ
08/30SKANSKA : Conversion of shares in Skanska AB
AQ
08/28SKANSKA : signs contract to build high school in Burien, Washington, USA for USD..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 167 B
EBIT 2019 6 720 M
Net income 2019 5 523 M
Debt 2019 8 320 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 79 233 M
Chart SKANSKA
Duration : Period :
Skanska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 166,00  SEK
Last Close Price 192,90  SEK
Spread / Highest target 3,68%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA36.81%8 167
VINCI37.05%61 319
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.53%33 547
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-8.62%25 590
FERROVIAL48.35%21 296
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-14.52%21 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group