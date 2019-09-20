Skanska : Nomination Committee appointed for Skanska's Annual General Meeting 2020

9/20/2019 1:00 PM CET

Press release

The members of the Nomination Committee for Skanska's Annual General Meeting in 2020 have now been appointed.

In accordance with the decision by the 2018 Annual General Meeting, Skanska's Nomination Committee shall consist of five members. The members should consist of one representative of each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the Skanska Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee has the following composition:

• Helena Stjernholm, AB Industrivärden, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

• Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen AB

• Bo Selling, Alecta

• Lars-Åke Bokenberger, AMF

• Hans Biörck, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Skanska AB

The main task of the Nomination Committee is to submit proposals on the members of the Board of Directors as well as remuneration to the Board of Directors. Further, the Committee shall submit proposals for Auditor and Auditor fees and Chairman of the Meeting etc.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact . Proposals shall be submitted no later than December 31, 2019.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, Nils Ericsons Plan 4, Stockholm, Sweden.