Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skanska    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA

(SKA B)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 07/23 11:29:52 am
177.25 SEK   -1.01%
01:51aSKANSKA : second-quarter operating profit above forecast
RE
01:40aSKANSKA : Six month report, January–June 2019
PU
01:31aSKANSKA : Six month report, January-June 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skanska : Six month report, January–June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:40am EDT

7/24/2019 7:30 AM CET

Press releaseFinancial reports

January-June 2019 compared to January-June 2018

Highlights according to segment reporting

• Revenue amounted to SEK 80.9 billion (79.5); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 3 percent.

• Operating income amounted to SEK 3.2 billion (1.9); adjusted for currency effects operating income increased 61 percent. Legal decisions impacted positively by SEK 0.4 billion.

• Earnings per share increased 65 percent to SEK 6.41 (3.89).

• Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -2.5 billion (-0.3), according to IFRS.

• Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK -2.8 billion (March 31, 2019: 0.9), according to IFRS.

• Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.6 billion (0.5). The comparable period includes restructuring charges and project write-downs impacting negatively and claims resolutions and pension curtailments impacting positively. Total net impact of SEK -1.1 billion.

• Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 61.9 billion (71.9); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 18 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 184.0 billion (March 31, 2019: 190.1).

• Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 1.7 billion (2.0); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 12 percent.

• Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.9 percent (11.1).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and an audiocast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on July 24, 2019. The telephone conference will be audiocasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913 1422. PIN code 75663807#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 05:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKANSKA
01:51aSKANSKA : second-quarter operating profit above forecast
RE
01:40aSKANSKA : Six month report, January–June 2019
PU
01:31aSKANSKA : Six month report, January-June 2019
AQ
07/19SKANSKA : sells office building in Budapest, Hungary, for EUR 41 M, about SEK 43..
AQ
07/17SKANSKA : Invitation to telephone conference and audiocast regarding Skanska's S..
PU
07/17SKANSKA : Invitation to telephone conference and audiocast regarding Skanska's S..
AQ
07/17SKANSKA : builds multifamily house and senior care home in Gothenburg, for SEK 3..
AQ
07/12SKANSKA : renovates offices building in Oslo, Norway, for about NOK 637 M, about..
AQ
07/12SKANSKA : signs contract for new data facility in western USA for USD 69 M, abou..
AQ
07/12SKANSKA : signs additional contract for corporate office improvements in western..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 6 640 M
Net income 2019 5 167 M
Debt 2019 8 134 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 72 720 M
Chart SKANSKA
Duration : Period :
Skanska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 155,00  SEK
Last Close Price 177,25  SEK
Spread / Highest target 0,42%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA26.13%7 808
VINCI29.55%58 664
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.26%36 241
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.81%28 585
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.19%22 640
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.30%20 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group