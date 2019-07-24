Skanska : Six month report, January–June 2019

7/24/2019 7:30 AM CET

January-June 2019 compared to January-June 2018

Highlights according to segment reporting

• Revenue amounted to SEK 80.9 billion (79.5); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 3 percent.

• Operating income amounted to SEK 3.2 billion (1.9); adjusted for currency effects operating income increased 61 percent. Legal decisions impacted positively by SEK 0.4 billion.

• Earnings per share increased 65 percent to SEK 6.41 (3.89).

• Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -2.5 billion (-0.3), according to IFRS.

• Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK -2.8 billion (March 31, 2019: 0.9), according to IFRS.

• Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.6 billion (0.5). The comparable period includes restructuring charges and project write-downs impacting negatively and claims resolutions and pension curtailments impacting positively. Total net impact of SEK -1.1 billion.

• Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 61.9 billion (71.9); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 18 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 184.0 billion (March 31, 2019: 190.1).

• Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 1.7 billion (2.0); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 12 percent.

• Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.9 percent (11.1).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and an audiocast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on July 24, 2019. The telephone conference will be audiocasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913 1422. PIN code 75663807#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.