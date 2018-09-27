Skanska : Top ranked in Europe for sustainability

9/27/2018 9:08 AM CET

For a second year, we've received a top designation from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, a leading authority on sustainability in real estate.

For the second consecutive year, Skanska Commercial Development Nordic, which develops properties in the Nordic region, was recognized with the top position in Europe in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) 'developer' category. This category compares companies focused on developing real estate.

Globally in this category, we ranked third out of 29 companies. This is an improvement from fourth in 2017.

Benefiting people and communities

These high standings signify our strong focus on sustainability as we build for a better society. Our strategic sustainability programs lead to actions undertaken on all projects, benefiting many people and communities.

Furthermore, green projects - as defined by the Skanska Color Palette - account for about 95 percent of the market value of what we develop. By 2020, we're working to increase that metric to 100 percent.

'Skanska is proud to again be recognized by GRESB, as this reflects that we steer our operations with a clear focus on sustainability,' says Camilla Wieslander, Managing Director for our Commercial Development business in Malmö, Sweden. 'Our sustainability focus benefits those who work in the properties we develop, those who acquire our buildings and those living around them.'

Driving sustainability performance

The GRESB assessments are well-regarded within the real estate sector, and are used to drive the sustainability performance of real estate assets worldwide.

Over the past 10 years, Skanska Commercial Development Nordic has developed 74 projects, compromising 927,000 square meters, in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

More information on this ranking is on the GRESB website.