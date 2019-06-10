Log in
SKANSKA

SKANSKA

(SKA B)
  Report  
News 
News

Skanska : builds highway project in San Diego, California USA, for about USD 101 M, about SEK 950 M

06/10/2019 | 01:33am EDT

6/10/2019 7:30 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has signed a contract with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to construct a four-lane highway with freeway connectors on State Route 905 in San Diego, Calif., USA. The contract is worth about USD 101 M, about SEK 950 M, which will be included in US order bookings for the second quarter 2019.

Located at Otay Mesa, one of three ports of entry in the San Diego-Tijuana Mexico metropolitan region, the project includes two freeway-to-freeway flyover bridges that will connect three highways (SR 125, SR11 and SR 905), as well as a 1.25-mile green field extension of SR11 to the east toward the future port-of-entry. The project features 20,000 cubic yards of structural concrete, 40,000 cubic yards of concrete paving, 35,000 tons of asphalt, and 1.1 million cubic yards of earthwork.

Construction begins in June 2019 and is scheduled for completion in September 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in USA, specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion in 2018 and had about 9,000 employees in its operations.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 05:32:03 UTC
