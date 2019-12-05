Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skanska    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA

(SKA B)
Skanska : enters the commercial development market in Los Angeles, USA, first project launched in Beverly Hills

12/05/2019 | 02:45am EST

12/5/2019 8:30 AM CET

Press release

Skanska enters the commercial development market in Los Angeles with the acquisition of a site in Beverly Hills dedicated to the office project 9000 Wilshere. Los Angeles becomes Skanska's fifth commercial development market in the U.S. alongside Boston, Houston, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Located in the heart of one of the most desired submarkets across the U.S., 9000 Wilshire is situated near the 'Golden Triangle' of Beverly Hills, a global fashion capital and home to luxury retailers and some of Los Angeles' most exclusive restaurants, hotels and bars. Once complete, 9000 Wilshire will be a three-story, 3,700-square-meter office building with open, innovative indoor and outdoor spaces including a 1,000-square-meter rooftop deck and lounge. The building is designed for LEED Gold certification, with the goal to achieve LEED Platinum.

Beverly Hills will be served by the Metro's extension of the subway system that will link Downtown LA to Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood and Brentwood. Two future Metro stations of the Purple Line Extension, which Skanska is also constructing, will be in walking distance to the site upon its completion in 2023.

Since 2009, Skanska has invested more than USD 2 billion, about SEK 18 billion, in U.S. office and multi-family projects, and has developed office headquarters for tenants including, Dropbox, Qualtrics, Mullen Lowe, Waste Management Inc., Bank of America, Brooks Sports, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Tommy Bahama.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:44:05 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 170 B
EBIT 2019 7 304 M
Net income 2019 6 297 M
Debt 2019 9 122 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 85 847 M
Chart SKANSKA
Duration : Period :
Skanska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 190,20  SEK
Last Close Price 208,80  SEK
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Olle Ivan Jonsson Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA48.09%9 027
VINCI36.21%59 627
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.18%30 437
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-8.96%25 701
FERROVIAL50.55%21 151
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.74%18 640
