Skanska invests about SEK 420 M in a new office project in Malmö, Sweden

Skanska invests about SEK 420 M in a new office project at Universitetsholmen in Malmö, Sweden. The Aqua office building comprises nine floors and will have a leasable area of about 10,000 square meters. Aqua offers modern and healthy premises with terraces for every tenant and will be certified in accordance with the international standard WELL and LEED, Platinum level. Aqua will be part of the second phase of the block called Citadellstaden, which include housing, offices and shops. Construction is underway and the office building is scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2022. Skanska has developed several office projects at Universitetsholmen, including Bassängkajen, Malmö Live and STUDIO, and this year Epic and Aura will be completed. Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 67 billion and more than 15,500 employees in its Nordic operations during 2018. For further information please contact: Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94 Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99 This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com. Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development on select markets in the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values, Skanska wants to contribute to a better society. Skanska provides innovative, sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. Skanska has about 38,000 employees, and 2018 revenue totaled SEK 170 billion.

Attachments:

11231311.pdf



