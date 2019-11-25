Log in
Skanska : invests about SEK 420 M in a new office project in Malmö, Sweden

0
11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST
Skanska invests about SEK 420 M in a new office project in Malmö, Sweden 
Skanska invests about SEK 420 M in a new office project at Universitetsholmen in
Malmö, Sweden. The Aqua office building comprises nine floors and will have a
leasable area of about 10,000 square meters.

Aqua offers modern and healthy premises with terraces for every tenant and will
be certified in accordance with the international standard WELL and LEED,
Platinum level. Aqua will be part of the second phase of the block called
Citadellstaden, which include housing, offices and shops.

Construction is underway and the office building is scheduled for completion
during the first quarter of 2022.

Skanska has developed several office projects at Universitetsholmen, including
Bassängkajen, Malmö Live and STUDIO, and this year Epic and Aura will be
completed.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in the
Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in
Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property
projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also
active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 67 billion and more than
15,500 employees in its Nordic operations during 2018.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99



This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development on select
markets in the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values,
Skanska wants to contribute to a better society. Skanska provides innovative,
sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. Skanska has about
38,000 employees, and 2018 revenue totaled SEK 170 billion.

Attachments:
11231311.pdf

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 06:32:05 UTC
