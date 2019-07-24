Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skanska    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA

(SKA B)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/24 03:33:18 am
181.4 SEK   +2.34%
02:48aSKANSKA : profit beats forecast as construction margin improves
RE
01:40aSKANSKA : Six month report, January–June 2019
PU
01:31aSKANSKA : Six month report, January-June 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Skanska : profit beats forecast as construction margin improves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 02:48am EDT
Swedish builder Skanska sign is seen at the building site on Brompton Road in London

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish building group Skanska efforts to improve margins are on track, it said on Wednesday as it reported better than expected second-quarter operating profit.

Skanska, the Nordic region's largest builder and one of the biggest in the United States, said its markets were positive overall but slightly lowered its outlook for the civil market in Sweden and the UK while sticking to previous guidance for other market segments.

"In the UK the uncertainty related to Brexit is limiting investments in the non-residential building market and also impacting the civil market negatively," Skanska said.

The operating margin in its construction business, the company's biggest division, rose to 2.9 percent from 1.4 percent a year ago.

Skanska said low-profitability projects in Poland and the United States are near completion.

"We are also reducing the risk in our backlog of future work by being very selective in our bidding process," Chief Executive Anders Danielsson said in a statement.

Operating profit was 2.74 billion Swedish crowns ( £232.5 million ), compared with a mean forecast of 2.26 billion crowns in a poll of analysts and with 1.29 billion crowns a year earlier.

Order bookings at the construction division fell to 34.6 billion crowns from 39.1 billion.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKANSKA
02:48aSKANSKA : profit beats forecast as construction margin improves
RE
01:40aSKANSKA : Six month report, January–June 2019
PU
01:31aSKANSKA : Six month report, January-June 2019
AQ
07/19SKANSKA : sells office building in Budapest, Hungary, for EUR 41 M, about SEK 43..
AQ
07/17SKANSKA : Invitation to telephone conference and audiocast regarding Skanska's S..
PU
07/17SKANSKA : Invitation to telephone conference and audiocast regarding Skanska's S..
AQ
07/17SKANSKA : builds multifamily house and senior care home in Gothenburg, for SEK 3..
AQ
07/12SKANSKA : renovates offices building in Oslo, Norway, for about NOK 637 M, about..
AQ
07/12SKANSKA : signs contract for new data facility in western USA for USD 69 M, abou..
AQ
07/12SKANSKA : signs additional contract for corporate office improvements in western..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 6 640 M
Net income 2019 5 167 M
Debt 2019 8 134 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 72 720 M
Chart SKANSKA
Duration : Period :
Skanska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 155,00  SEK
Last Close Price 177,25  SEK
Spread / Highest target 0,42%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA25.71%7 682
VINCI29.55%58 664
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.26%36 241
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.81%28 585
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.19%22 640
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.30%20 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group