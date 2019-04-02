Log in
Skanska : sells 11 asphalt plants in Poland for about PLN 120 M, about SEK 300 M

04/02/2019

4/2/2019 7:30 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has sold the majority of its asphalt operations in Poland to Colas, a member of the global group Bouygues. The value of the transaction is about PLN 120 M, about SEK 300 M, on a debt free basis. The divestment will be recorded in the second quarter 2019. The transaction will not have any material impact on the profit for the period.

The asphalt plants are located in Gdańsk, Poznań, Nasławice, Zabrze, Skawina, Anielin, Warsaw, Ostaszewo, Gutkowo, Dębska Wola and Bór. The net sales in the plants reached PLN 300 M in 2018.

The sale is a step in implementing Skanska's City Builder strategy in Poland, introduced a year ago, and downsizing the unit to core operations.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics the company has European operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in select home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while the residential development is active in Prague and Warsaw. In 2018, Skanska had sales of SEK 36 billion and about 14,200 employees in its European operations.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 05:36:13 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 6 142 M
Net income 2019 5 183 M
Finance 2019 1 207 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 14,12
P/E ratio 2020 13,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 69 489 M
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA23.16%7 269
VINCI21.49%58 212
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.37%38 287
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.63%28 089
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD8.01%26 496
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD4.01%24 042
