Skanska : sells care home in Lahti, Finland, for about EUR 20 M, about SEK 210 M

4/12/2019 7:30 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has sold a care home in Lahti, Finland, for about EUR 20 M, about SEK 210 M. The buyer is Pohjoismaiden Hoivatalot Oy (part of the Nordic Aged Care Fund managed by Northern Horizon). The transaction will be booked in the Commercial Property Development stream in the first quarter 2019.

The building that is developed by Skanska Finland comprises 96 high-quality rental homes targeted to elderly people. In addition there will be a café, restaurant and other service facilities in the building to serve the residents. Tenant of the care home will be Saga Care Finland Oy. The project strives for LEED Silver certification (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design).

Construction work is about to start and the transfer of the property is scheduled by the end of 2020 in connection with completion.

