SKANSKA

(SKA B)
Skanska : sells care home in Lahti, Finland, for about EUR 20 M, about SEK 210 M

04/12/2019

4/12/2019 7:30 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has sold a care home in Lahti, Finland, for about EUR 20 M, about SEK 210 M. The buyer is Pohjoismaiden Hoivatalot Oy (part of the Nordic Aged Care Fund managed by Northern Horizon). The transaction will be booked in the Commercial Property Development stream in the first quarter 2019.

The building that is developed by Skanska Finland comprises 96 high-quality rental homes targeted to elderly people. In addition there will be a café, restaurant and other service facilities in the building to serve the residents. Tenant of the care home will be Saga Care Finland Oy. The project strives for LEED Silver certification (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design).

Construction work is about to start and the transfer of the property is scheduled by the end of 2020 in connection with completion.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 67 billion and more than 15,500 employees in its Nordic operations during 2018.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 05:47:06 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 6 143 M
Net income 2019 5 183 M
Finance 2019 2 822 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 14,32
P/E ratio 2020 13,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 70 450 M
Chart SKANSKA
Duration : Period :
Skanska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 168  SEK
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA24.86%7 606
VINCI24.27%60 381
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION14.56%40 846
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD10.04%29 384
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.59%27 887
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD7.15%24 426
