SKANSKA

SKANSKA

(SKA B)
02/19/2020 | 01:37am EST
Skanska signs additional contract for manufacturing facility in western USA for USD 45 M, about SEK 430 M 
Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to provide new
construction work and project management services at a manufacturing facility in
Western USA. The contract is worth USD 45 M, about SEK 430 M, which will be
included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

Construction is underway with completion scheduled in December 2020.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in USA,
specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing
commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74
billion in 2019 and had about 7,900 employees in its operations.

For further information please contact:

Terri-Ann Betancourt, Director of Communications, West Coast, tel + 1 206 494
5440

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99



This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development in select
markets throughout the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's
values, Skanska wants to contribute to a better society and provides innovative,
sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. The Group has
about 35,000 employees, and 2019 revenue totalled SEK 177 billion.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 06:32:01 UTC
