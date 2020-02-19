Skanska signs additional contract for manufacturing facility in western USA for USD 45 M, about SEK 430 M

Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to provide new construction work and project management services at a manufacturing facility in Western USA. The contract is worth USD 45 M, about SEK 430 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020. Construction is underway with completion scheduled in December 2020. Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in USA, specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion in 2019 and had about 7,900 employees in its operations. For further information please contact: Terri-Ann Betancourt, Director of Communications, West Coast, tel + 1 206 494 5440 Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94 Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99 This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com. Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development in select markets throughout the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values, Skanska wants to contribute to a better society and provides innovative, sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. The Group has about 35,000 employees, and 2019 revenue totalled SEK 177 billion.

