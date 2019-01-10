Log in
SKANSKA (SKA B)
Skanska : upgrades PATH's Exchange Place and Newport Stations in NJ, USA, for USD 36 M, about SEK 320 M

01/10/2019 | 02:04am EST

1/10/2019 8:00 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has signed a contract with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver upgrades to the PATH's Exchange Place and Newport stations. The contract is worth USD 36 M, about SEK 320 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Skanska will remove and replace a total of six elevators and seven escalators at the two PATH stations, which are located in Jersey City, New Jersey. The work has been sequenced so PATH is able to maintain the current ridership levels at each station.

Construction is ongoing and will continue through 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in the USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure, public-private partnerships and commercial property developments in select US markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 59 billion in 2017 and has approximately 9,500 employees.

Skanska AB published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:03:02 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 4 912 M
Net income 2018 4 033 M
Finance 2018 573 M
Yield 2018 5,42%
P/E ratio 2018 15,30
P/E ratio 2019 12,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 60 085 M
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 164  SEK
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jaroslaw Urbanczyk Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA6.49%6 780
VINCI1.22%49 451
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.35%35 119
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.85%27 514
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD4.21%23 834
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.86%23 114
