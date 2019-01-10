Skanska : upgrades PATH's Exchange Place and Newport Stations in NJ, USA, for USD 36 M, about SEK 320 M

1/10/2019 8:00 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has signed a contract with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver upgrades to the PATH's Exchange Place and Newport stations. The contract is worth USD 36 M, about SEK 320 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Skanska will remove and replace a total of six elevators and seven escalators at the two PATH stations, which are located in Jersey City, New Jersey. The work has been sequenced so PATH is able to maintain the current ridership levels at each station.

Construction is ongoing and will continue through 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in the USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure, public-private partnerships and commercial property developments in select US markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 59 billion in 2017 and has approximately 9,500 employees.