Skanska : Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Three-month report 2020 on April 28

Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Three-month report 2020 on April 28
Skanska's Three-month report 2020 will be released on Tuesday, April 28 at 07:30
am CET.
The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO,
and Magnus Persson, CFO, at telephone conference at 10:00 am CET. The telephone
conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also
will be posted shortly afterwards.
To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask
questions, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913
1422. PIN code 46870318#
After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual telephone
meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting
please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than April 26.
Welcome!
André Löfgren, SVP, Investor Relations
Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications
For further information please contact:
André Löfgren, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46
(0)10 448 13 63
Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46
(0)10 448 08 80
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development on select
markets in the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values,
Skanska wants to contribute to a better society. Skanska provides innovative,
sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. Skanska has about
35,000 employees, and 2019 revenue totalled SEK 177 billion.
