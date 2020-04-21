Skanska : Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Three-month report 2020 on April 28

Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Three-month report 2020 on April 28

Skanska's Three-month report 2020 will be released on Tuesday, April 28 at 07:30 am CET. The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, at telephone conference at 10:00 am CET. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards. To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913 1422. PIN code 46870318# After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual telephone meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than April 26. Welcome! André Löfgren, SVP, Investor Relations Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications For further information please contact: André Löfgren, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 13 63 Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80 Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57 Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99 This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com. Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development on select markets in the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values, Skanska wants to contribute to a better society. Skanska provides innovative, sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. Skanska has about 35,000 employees, and 2019 revenue totalled SEK 177 billion.

Attachments:

04214473.pdf



