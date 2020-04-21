Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skanska AB    SKA B   SE0000113250

SKANSKA AB

(SKA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skanska : Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Three-month report 2020 on April 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:03am EDT
Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Three-month report 2020 on April 28 
Skanska's Three-month report 2020 will be released on Tuesday, April 28 at 07:30
am CET.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO,
and Magnus Persson, CFO, at telephone conference at 10:00 am CET. The telephone
conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also
will be posted shortly afterwards.

To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask
questions, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913
1422. PIN code 46870318#

After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual telephone
meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting
please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than April 26.

Welcome!

André Löfgren, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

André Löfgren, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46
(0)10 448 13 63

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46
(0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB,  tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development on select
markets in the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values,
Skanska wants to contribute to a better society. Skanska provides innovative,
sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. Skanska has about
35,000 employees, and 2019 revenue totalled SEK 177 billion.

Attachments:
04214473.pdf

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 10:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SKANSKA AB
06:03aSKANSKA : Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Thr..
PU
06:02aSKANSKA : Invitation to telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Thr..
AQ
04/20SKANSKA : builds city bypass outside Karvina, Czech Republic, for about CZK 900 ..
AQ
04/15SKANSKA : builds part of the UK's new high speed railway, HS2, for GBP 1.12 bill..
AQ
04/15SKANSKA : builds part of the UK's new high speed railway, HS2, for GBP 1.12 bill..
PU
04/14SKANSKA : rehabilitates rail transit infrastructure in Northeast region, USA, fo..
AQ
04/09SKANSKA : rehabilitates Benjamin Franklin Bridge, USA, for USD 195 M, about SEK ..
AQ
04/08SKANSKA : signs additional contracts for office improvements in western USA for ..
AQ
04/08SKANSKA : signs amendments to existing contract for transit infrastructure in Ne..
AQ
04/06SKANSKA : signs five-year asset management contract with Welsh Water in UK for a..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 7 967 M
Net income 2019 6 684 M
Debt 2019 10 815 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 70 533 M
Chart SKANSKA AB
Duration : Period :
Skanska AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 205,80  SEK
Last Close Price 171,40  SEK
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Izabela Surmacz Head-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA AB-18.23%7 058
VINCI-23.43%45 941
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.57%31 274
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.82%19 212
FERROVIAL-1.89%18 683
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED3.24%18 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group