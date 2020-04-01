Log in
Skanska : provides preconstruction services and site demolition in New York City, USA for USD 34 M, about SEK 330 M

04/01/2020 | 02:06am EDT

4/1/2020 8:00 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has signed a contract with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) for preconstruction services and site demolition related to the New York City Public Health Lab in New York City, USA. The contract is worth USD 34 M, about SEK 330 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2020.

Skanska will provide design and constructability reviews, estimating and the demolition of three buildings at the Harlem Hospital complex.

Demolition began in February 2020 and is scheduled for completion in July 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 06:05:05 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 7 967 M
Net income 2019 6 684 M
Debt 2019 10 815 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 9,36x
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 62 323 M
Chart SKANSKA AB
Duration : Period :
Skanska AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 212,80  SEK
Last Close Price 151,45  SEK
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Danielsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Magnus Persson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Izabela Surmacz Head-Information Technology
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANSKA AB-29.45%6 273
VINCI-23.84%44 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.16%31 694
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-4.04%18 673
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.93%17 607
FERROVIAL0.00%17 313
