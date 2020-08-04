Log in
Skanska : transforms new interchange in Florida, USA, for about USD 70 M, about SEK 615 M

08/04/2020 | 01:42am EDT

8/4/2020 7:30 AM CET

Press release

Skanska has signed a contract with the Florida Department of Transportation to design and build a new interchange at State Road 557 of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Polk City, Florida, USA. Skanska will include the contract worth USD 70 M, about SEK 615 M, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2020.

The design and reconstruction will transform the interchange from an existing partial cloverleaf interchange configuration to a diamond interchange. A new bridge will be constructed to carry State Road 557 traffic over the newly widened I-4 to accommodate future tolled express lanes and a high-speed rail corridor. The roadway project will be a major improvement to the traffic patterns and enhance motorist safety.

Additionally, two new bridges will be constructed on I-4 to allow for wildlife crossings between the natural areas to the north and south of the project. Wildlife fencing will be provided along the I-4 limited access right-of-way line to channelize wildlife movement.

Construction will begin September 2020, with the new bridge expected to open by 2023. Project completion is scheduled for July 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

Disclaimer

Skanska AB published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:41:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
