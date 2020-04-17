Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Skechers U.S.A., Inc.    SKX

SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.

(SKX)
SKECHERS USA, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, April 23rd

04/17/2020 | 09:03am EDT

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning April 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through May 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13701352.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,550 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
