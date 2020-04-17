SKECHERS USA, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, April 23rd

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning April 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through May 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13701352.

