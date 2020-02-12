Skechers : Adds Speed to the Team Signing Elite Runner Anthony Famiglietti

The Athlete Set Mile and Two-Mile Treadmill Benchmarks Wearing Skechers GOrun Razor 3 Hyper Footwear

Skechers has upped the speed quotient of its elite runner roster by signing two-time Olympian and six-time U.S. Champion Anthony Famiglietti to its team of athletes who race wearing innovative Skechers GOrun performance footwear. Fam, as he’s known in the running world, is working on being the fourth man in history to break a four-minute mile on the track after age 40. He got closer to that goal at The Running Event (TRE) in Austin in December by setting a treadmill mile global benchmark of 3:55 wearing the award-winning Skechers GOrun Razor 3 Hyper. And in January at the Endurance Exchange in Tempe, he established a two-mile treadmill global benchmark of 8:24 wearing the same shoes.

Elite runner Anthony Famiglietti joins Skechers’ team of legendary athletes. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s exciting to be joining Skechers, as that now means I’m on the same team as iconic runners Meb and Edward Cheserek, two of the greatest distance runners in history,” said Anthony Famiglietti. “The new line of innovative Skechers performance products have afforded me a second life as an elite competitor. Their groundbreaking new Hyper Burst foam offers me a racing sneaker that is incredibly lightweight, yet radically durable enough to protect my battle-worn feet from decades of elite racing. I’ve been a longtime fan of their running shoes and of all the branded sneakers offered to me for my record attempt, I specifically sought out the Skechers GOrun Razor 3 Hyper. I knew it would get me to my goal as it did in my world’s fastest dog/human mile run of 3:59 earlier in 2019. Matching my track mile PR of 3:55 in shoes I hadn’t even broken in was insane. These shoes are a big part of what helped me get my fast back in 2019 and I want to use the story of my regained speed to help others either find or regain theirs too with Skechers!”

“Anthony’s story of endurance and triumph at any age is inspirational,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “He illustrates a core value of our running collection—no matter what your experience or ability, it’s easy to find a perfect fit in our Skechers GOrun range. We love the guts, attitude, and fortitude that he showed running a sub-four-minute treadmill mile.”

Born in New York, Anthony Famiglietti’s collegiate career began at Appalachian State, where he was the 1996 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year in Cross Country, 1997 Southern Conference XC Runner of the Year runner-up, and 1998 Southern Conference Champion in both the steeplechase and the 5000 meters. In 1998, he transferred to University of Tennessee and in 2000 placed second at the SEC Championships. Post-college, Fam represented the United States in the 3000-meter steeplechase at Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008. He’s a three-time US World Team member and a six-time US champion in road and track, including 5K, 8K, 15K, and steeplechase. Now 41, Fam is working towards becoming the fourth man over 40 to run a four-minute mile on the track, and currently holds global benchmarks for treadmill mile (3:55) and two-mile (8:24). In 2009, Fam was also the subject of the independent documentary Run Reckless, which followed him and his various friends through journeys of perseverance. He describes his philosophy in sport as being centered on setting aside the day-to-day burdens that entrap us and running with pure reckless abandon.

Since its debut with the first model of Skechers GOrun worn by Meb Keflezighi in 2012, Skechers Performance footwear has earned respect throughout the running world and won numerous awards within the footwear industry—including the Skechers GOrun Razor 3 Hyper named “Gear of the Year” in the September/October 2019 issue of Runner’s World. The entire Skechers GOrun collection for men and women is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com, as well as select retail partners.

