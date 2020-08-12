Skechers : Opens Flagship Retail Store on Famed Rue de Rivoli in Paris

Global lifestyle brand Skechers has opened a flagship store on the famed Rue de Rivoli, one of the biggest shopping boulevards in Paris. The new store offers a full Skechers retail experience that will appeal to locals and eventually returning visitors to shop an expanded range of the latest Skechers lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel collections for men, women and kids.

“Skechers has built a solid and loyal consumer base in France, and Parisians love to wear the brand, so it’s exciting to be opening a high-profile flagship store on Rue de Rivoli,” said Stéphane Drapier, general manager of Skechers USA France. “With the exceptional amount of pedestrian traffic on this world-famous shopping street, we expect this store to be an impactful showpiece, drawing in consumers to try-on and experience the comfort and style of Skechers for themselves.”

“Skechers stores offer the best retail venue for shoppers to directly experience the vast assortment of our lifestyle and performance footwear, and this flagship location will reinforce Skechers as a global leader in footwear to consumers in Paris,” added David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. “Our business in France was up low double digits in 2019 and on track for continued growth prior to the pandemic. When nearly all businesses closed in March this year, we were just a couple weeks away from the originally scheduled opening of this beautiful store on Rue de Rivoli. Establishing a location in the center of Paris is a testament to our belief that Skechers will remain a go-to footwear brand in France and across Europe as the recovery continues and consumers seek comfort and quality along with style during this challenging year.”

The Skechers flagship store, located at Rue de Rivoli 102 (at the corner of Rue Saint-Denis), is situated in the popular shopping district near the Tour Saint-Jacques with convenient access via the Châtelet Metro station, and a few blocks from the Right Bank of the Seine along with major cultural destinations including the Louvre. The 545 m2 (5,859 ft2) store features a high-resolution digital screen showcasing Skechers’ fashion-forward content in the entryway draws the hundreds of thousands of pedestrians who walk past the store every day. Once inside, consumers will find an inspired mid-century modern design with sustainable features including LED lighting and power-efficient HVAC as well as ample graphic displays highlighting the collections of men’s, women’s and kids’ lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel in a layout designed for flexibility and seasonal change.

The store opened with the same commitment to safety that Skechers is employing at all retail locations. Associates follow a rigorous sanitizing schedule (including high-touch, high-traffic areas), practice social distancing, and wear face coverings for their protection and that of shoppers.

The Skechers flagship store joins locations in Aeroville Mall outside Paris, Les Terrasses du Port and Plan de Campagne both in Marseille, as well as Aix en Provence, Toulon, Béziers, Montpellier and Bayonne. There are more than 3,615 Skechers destinations worldwide and more than 90 percent of the stores around the globe have reopened, including all locations in France. Skechers will limit store openings for the remainder of the year, with only locations in development prior to COVID-19 proceeding during this period.

About Skechers USA France, S.A.S. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA France, S.A.S. is a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), which is based in Manhattan Beach, California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,615 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

