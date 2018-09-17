LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Skechers U.S.A., Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”)
(NYSE:SKX) of the November 5, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead
plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed
against the Company.
If you invested in Skechers stock or options between October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018
and July 19, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/SKX.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Skechers
common stock between October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018 (the “Class
Period”). The case, Laborers Local 235 Benefit Funds v. Skechers USA,
Inc. et al, No. 1:18-cv-08039 was filed on September 4, 2018 and has
been assigned to Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that Skechers lacked
the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales
growth in its international markets; (2) that Skechers was relying on
expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its sales growth;
(3) that Skechers SG&A expenses would exceed sales growth for the
foreseeable future; (4) that Skechers’ international sales growth was
not sustainable without the Company’s heavy spending; and (5) that, as a
result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about its business,
operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.
Specifically, on April 18, 2018, the Company reported disappointing Q1
2018 financial results. The company revealed, among other things, that
its SG&A expenses surged by 23.4% compared with sales growth of just
16.5%.
On this disclosure, Skechers’ share price fell from $42.08 per share on
April 19, 2018 to a closing price of $30.70 on April 20, 2018—a $11.38
or a 27.04% drop.
Then, on July 19, 2018, the Company reported disappointing Q2 2018
financial results. The Company, again, revealed that growth in SG&A
expenses substantially outpaced that of its sales.
On this news, Skechers’ share price fell from $33.25 per share on July
19, 2018 to a closing price of $26.27 on July 20, 2018—a $6.98 or a
20.99% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Skechers’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).
Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect
to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your
particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential
manner.
