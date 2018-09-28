Log in
SKECHERS USA INC (SKX)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Skechers USA, Inc. Investors

09/28/2018 | 03:13am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Skechers USA, Inc. investors (“Skechers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SKX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2018, Skechers announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2018. Skechers reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense growth of 19.7%, nearly twice its sales growth of 10.6% for the quarter, which caused earnings from operations to decrease by 5.7% and net earnings to decline by almost 24%. On this news, Skechers’ share price fell $6.98, or nearly 21%, to close at $26.27 on July 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Skechers securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
