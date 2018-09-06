Robbins Arroyo LLP: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:
SKX) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers
and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 between October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018. Skechers designs,
develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/sketchers-u-s-a-inc-sept-2018/
Skechers Accused of Unjustifiably Inflating the Company's Sales
Growth
According to the complaint, Skechers officials schemed to artificially
inflate the price of the company's stock for the personal gain of
Skechers' founding family. As part of their scheme, Skechers officials
touted the company's strong sales growth while having no regard for the
unsustainable increases in Selling, General & Administrative ("SG&A")
expenses. Meanwhile, members of Skechers' founding family sold hundreds
of thousands of Skechers shares during the class period for $32 million
in proceeds. In reality, Skechers did not have the operational
infrastructure to meet the demand for its products in many of its
international markets. On July 19, 2018, Skechers announced that SG&A
expenses grew by nearly 20%, causing earnings from operations to
decrease by 5.7% and net earnings to decline by almost 24%. Since April
18, 2018, when news of Skechers' increasing SG&A expenses first became
public, its stock has fallen over 32% to close at $28.71 per share on
September 5, 2018.
Skechers Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006030/en/