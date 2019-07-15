Skechers : Ambassador Tony Romo Earns Second Win at American Century Celebrity Championship

Skechers congratulates legendary quarterback and burgeoning golf star Tony Romo for his second consecutive win at the American Century Celebrity Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Competing in Skechers GO GOLF Pro 4™ footwear, Romo won the Stableford-format event with 71 points, 14 points ahead of the competition. The Skechers ambassador will donate his $125,000 winnings to the tournament’s official charity, Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

“Last year’s win was really special. I felt really confident coming back here and to win again is an amazing feeling,” said Tony Romo. “And it doesn’t hurt that these Skechers GO GOLF shoes go the distance when it comes to comfort—we played a lot of holes this week and I feel great! The win helps with that, of course!”

“It’s a thrill to be along for the ride on Tony’s journey following his golf passion,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “He’s been an incredible asset to our team—and fans love his phenomenal broadcasting talents and seeing him in our campaigns. Admittedly, when we started working with Tony for our men’s lifestyle campaign, we couldn’t have imagined that he’d eventually star in a Skechers GO GOLF commercial. As his performance this weekend proved, he’s the real deal on the golf course as well the gridiron, so is there anything Tony Romo can’t do?”

After winning the Walter Payton Award in 2002 at the end of his collegiate career, Tony Romo signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2003 and became their starting quarterback during the 2006 season. Over the next decade, he guided the team to four postseason appearances and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. Romo is legendary in Dallas, holding several team career records including passing touchdowns, passing yards, most games with at least 300 passing yards and games with three or more touchdown passes, and his 97.1 passer rating is fourth all-time for the league and the highest among retired players. Romo retired following the 2016 season and has transitioned to the broadcast booth, where he has been the lead color analyst alongside Jim Nantz for CBS Sports.

Tony Romo has appeared in multiple campaigns for Skechers men’s lifestyle footwear, including during this year’s Super Bowl, as well as for Skechers GO GOLF footwear. Elite pros wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour include this year’s ESPY “Best Female Golfer” award winner Brooke Henderson, as well as Matt Kuchar, Wesley Bryan, Billy Andrade and Russell Knox.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. Skechers Performance GO GOLF is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

