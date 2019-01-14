Skechers : Breaks Ground on Corporate Headquarters Expansion

Footwear industry leader Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) on Friday
celebrated a new era and commitment to global growth and its hometown
community by breaking ground on an expansion of the Skechers Corporate
Headquarters that will span several adjacent buildings in Manhattan
Beach and Hermosa Beach, California. The project will more than double
the Company’s office, design and showroom space in the South Bay,
bringing it to just over 330,000 square feet.
“We started Skechers in a Manhattan Beach condominium in 1992, and now
we’re a global brand with annual sales of over $4 billion in 2017,”
began Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Through our years of
incredible growth, we’ve called the South Bay home, so to be able to
expand our headquarters where this Company was born, is important to who
we are. This community inspires all that we do, and we share it with
visiting customers from around the globe who shop and eat locally and
fall in love with our beaches.”
“It’s been a challenge to meet the needs of our growing business with
our existing space,” added David Weinberg, Skechers Chief Operating
Officer. “This investment in our corporate headquarters allows us to
better plan for the future and increase efficiencies. It will allow us
to consolidate our teams, give us room to grow, and enhance our work,
design, meeting and showroom space.”
At the centerpiece will be a more than 100,000-square-foot Design Center
as well as neighboring Executive Offices on Pacific Coast Highway in
Hermosa Beach. Additionally, there will be an expansion to the existing
building at 330 South Sepulveda Boulevard and a new office across the
street in Manhattan Beach.
All buildings are being developed with sustainability in mind to achieve
LEED Gold certification upon completion. Earth-friendly features will
include solar panels, daylight harvesting and motion-controlled
lighting, high-performance glass, R30 insulation, and Forest
Stewardship-certified wood. Additionally, landscaping will utilize
drought-tolerant bio-filtration planters with low-water use plumbing and
irrigation. And Skechers will continue its ongoing commitment to reduce
waste at every level across the entire corporate headquarters—from
recycling services to eco-friendly kitchen materials.
“As a fast moving, forward-thinking brand, it’s essential for Skechers
to expand our office space to stay ahead of the curve,” said Robert
Greenberg, Skechers Chief Executive Officer. “We have always focused on
meeting the needs of consumers around the world, growing our business
significantly including more than doubling our annual sales in four
years, but we also believe there are numerous opportunities to
strategically expand our business. The new Skechers Corporate
Headquarters will give us the much-needed space to achieve this. And
with completion anticipated for 2022, this beautiful new headquarters
will mark the celebration of our 30th anniversary.”
A component of the project will be a beautification of the corridor that
had become in disrepair due to the closing of several businesses. This
will include a “Welcome to Hermosa Beach” sign at Longfellow Avenue and
Pacific Coast Highway that will be designed by a local artist as well as
the undergrounding of utilities plus improvements to benches, sidewalks
and bus stops. The buildings will be designed with increased setbacks
and landscaping. Additionally, the project includes subterranean on-site
parking for all Skechers employees.
The new Skechers Corporate Headquarters has been designed by architect
David Forbes Hibbert, founder of DFH Architects, an independent,
award-winning architecture firm with over twenty years experience. The
firm also designed and developed the original Skechers Corporate
Headquarters building at 330 South Sepulveda Boulevard as well as
notable projects like Universal Music Headquarters in Santa Monica and
the k2LA Apartments in Koreatown.
