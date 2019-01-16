Skechers : D'Lites X One Piece Collection Introduces Second Series of Limited Edition Styles

Seven characters set to be featured in unique colorways on the next generation Skechers D’Lites 3.0

After landing as one of the hottest footwear collaborations of 2018, the Straw Hat Pirates are back for a second limited edition series in the acclaimed Skechers D’Lites X One Piece collection. This ongoing collaboration unites returning and new characters from Toei Animation’s anime series with the next generation Skechers D’Lites 3.0—an evolution of the footwear company’s iconic chunky sneaker.

The new Skechers D’Lites 3.0 X One Piece collection spans seven colorful styles for women, and six for men. Returning from the first series are new designs featuring Monkey D. Luffy and Trafalgar Law. Rounding out the range, there are five new characters making their Skechers debut: Jimbei, Whitebeard, Blackbeard, Marco, and Boa Hancock. The new designs will be seen on the Skechers D’Lites 3.0, now with an even chunkier outsole that modernizes the classic retro sneaker profile without losing that old school aesthetic.

“Uniting our heritage Skechers D’Lites collection with One Piece far exceeded our expectations. Given the success, our design team created a second limited edition series to feed the appetite for this fun collaboration,” began Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “With the amazing press, influencer response, and consumer reaction around the globe, it’s befitting that series two of our One Piece collaboration will be on the highly sought after Skechers D’Lites 3.0.”

“We knew One Piece was cool but Skechers elevated our brand perception with the collaboration on one of the hottest trends of 2018—chunky sneakers,” said Masayuki Endo, president of Toei Animation, Inc. “We think this trend is still in high demand and this partnership with Skechers will again be a win for our best-selling anime in 2019.”

Following the global rollout of the first series, the new Skechers D’Lites 3.0 X One Piece limited edition collection launches across Asia in January, arrives in the United States early March 2019, and reaches Europe in May 2019. The footwear will be available at Skechers retail stores, www.skechers.com, and select specialty stores.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is the best-selling manga in history with more than 430 million copies worldwide. In 1997, it spawned an acclaimed anime series that has produced 890+ episodes. Following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his fearless Straw Hat Pirates, fans are taken on a fantastical journey across a world teeming with wonders and imagination. A multi-generational property, it continues to captivate viewers both young and old. The story and its characters have also expanded across other media into film, television, and video/mobile games, as well as a theme park in Japan.

The original Skechers D’Lites X One Piece collection launched in January 2018 with awareness driven by media coverage on fashion site Highsnobiety. Popular trend-focused outlets Hypebeast and Hypebae also helped spread the word on the first series and will continue their media partnership by generating global excitement for series two.

Skechers pioneered the chunky sneaker look two decades ago with the Skechers Energy for men and women as well as the Skechers Stamina for men. The style evolved and the Company introduced Skechers D’Lites—a lighter version of its original style—in 2007. Though the collection has always had a dedicated consumer base, sales accelerated across Asia over the last two years after regional marketing included K-Pop groups. In 2017, the Company relaunched an even lighter update of Skechers D’Lites in celebration of its ten-year anniversary. Skechers will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Skechers Energy with a revival of the original style in 2019.

