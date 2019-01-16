Skechers : D'Lites X One Piece Collection Introduces Second Series of Limited Edition Styles

After landing as one of the hottest footwear collaborations of 2018, the
Straw Hat Pirates are back for a second limited edition series in the
acclaimed Skechers D’Lites X One Piece collection. This ongoing
collaboration unites returning and new characters from Toei Animation’s
anime series with the next generation Skechers D’Lites 3.0—an evolution
of the footwear company’s iconic chunky sneaker.
The new Skechers D’Lites 3.0 X One Piece collection spans seven
colorful styles for women, and six for men. Returning from the first
series are new designs featuring Monkey D. Luffy and Trafalgar Law.
Rounding out the range, there are five new characters making their
Skechers debut: Jimbei, Whitebeard, Blackbeard, Marco, and Boa Hancock.
The new designs will be seen on the Skechers D’Lites 3.0, now with an
even chunkier outsole that modernizes the classic retro sneaker profile
without losing that old school aesthetic.
“Uniting our heritage Skechers D’Lites collection with One Piece
far exceeded our expectations. Given the success, our design team
created a second limited edition series to feed the appetite for this
fun collaboration,” began Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.
“With the amazing press, influencer response, and consumer reaction
around the globe, it’s befitting that series two of our One Piece
collaboration will be on the highly sought after Skechers D’Lites 3.0.”
“We knew One Piece was cool but Skechers elevated our brand
perception with the collaboration on one of the hottest trends of
2018—chunky sneakers,” said Masayuki Endo, president of Toei Animation,
Inc. “We think this trend is still in high demand and this partnership
with Skechers will again be a win for our best-selling anime in 2019.”
Following the global rollout of the first series, the new Skechers
D’Lites 3.0 X One Piece limited edition collection launches
across Asia in January, arrives in the United States early March 2019,
and reaches Europe in May 2019. The footwear will be available at
Skechers retail stores, www.skechers.com,
and select specialty stores.
Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is the best-selling manga in history
with more than 430 million copies worldwide. In 1997, it spawned an
acclaimed anime series that has produced 890+ episodes. Following the
adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his fearless Straw Hat Pirates, fans
are taken on a fantastical journey across a world teeming with wonders
and imagination. A multi-generational property, it continues to
captivate viewers both young and old. The story and its characters have
also expanded across other media into film, television, and video/mobile
games, as well as a theme park in Japan.
The original Skechers D’Lites X One Piece collection launched in
January 2018 with awareness driven by media coverage on fashion site Highsnobiety.
Popular trend-focused outlets Hypebeast and Hypebae also
helped spread the word on the first series and will continue their media
partnership by generating global excitement for series two.
Skechers pioneered the chunky sneaker look two decades ago with the
Skechers Energy for men and women as well as the Skechers Stamina for
men. The style evolved and the Company introduced Skechers D’Lites—a
lighter version of its original style—in 2007. Though the collection has
always had a dedicated consumer base, sales accelerated across Asia over
the last two years after regional marketing included K-Pop groups. In
2017, the Company relaunched an even lighter update of Skechers D’Lites
in celebration of its ten-year anniversary. Skechers will be celebrating
the 20th anniversary of the Skechers Energy with a revival of
the original style in 2019.
About SKECHERS USA, Inc.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), based in Manhattan Beach, California,
designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for
men, women, and children, as well as performance footwear for men and
women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170
countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores,
2,802 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and
the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international
business through a network of global distributors, joint venture
partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in
Canada, Japan, throughout Europe, and Latin America. For more
information, please visit about.skechers.com
and follow us on Facebook,
Instagram,
and Twitter.
About Toei Animation, Inc.
Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution
of Toei’s top properties, including Dragon Ball all series, Sailor Moon,
One Piece, Digimon series, Saint Seiya, and many others to North
America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Toei
Animation’s Los Angeles office further handles all categories of
consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands
within these territories.
For more information, please visit http://www.toei-animation-usa.com/.
