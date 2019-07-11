Skechers : Elite Athlete Brooke Henderson Wins ESPY's Best Female Golfer Award

The Accolade Follows Henderson Becoming the Winningest Canadian in Golf

Skechers elite athlete Brooke Henderson won the “Best Female Golfer” award at the Excellence in Sports Performance Awards (ESPYs), making history as one of golf’s greats. The award follows the 21-year-old athlete’s ninth win on the LPGA Tour at June’s Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan, an event that marked the most major tour wins ever achieved by a Canadian male or female golfer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005728/en/

Winning on and off the course: Skechers elite athlete Brooke Henderson takes home the ESPY Best Female Golfer award. (Photo: Business Wire)

With Henderson’s ESPY win, she joins the likes of legends Michelle Wie and Annika Sörenstam, besting a tough field of nominees that included Sung Hyun Park (#1 in World Golf Rankings), Jin Young Ko (#2 in World Golf Rankings) and Ariya Jutanugarn (#7 in World Golf Rankings).

“This is such an incredible honour — both to receive this award alongside my peers, as well as athletes in every sport — many of whom have been a great inspiration to me throughout my entire career,” said Brooke Henderson. “At the end of the day, we all elevate each other’s performances — and I want to celebrate Sung Hyun’s, Jin Young’s and Ariya’s incredible talents on the Tour and look forward to continuing to compete with them for the remainder of the LPGA season.”

“This phenomenal athlete hasn’t just broken Canada’s history books — she’s done it in record time with four straight years of multiple titles in the majors, winning all of her victories in the last couple of years in Skechers GO GOLF,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Her talent and confidence on the green has made her an icon for the sport, an inspiration to golfers everywhere and an incredible ambassador for our brand. We’re thrilled to congratulate her on this well-deserved honor, and we look forward to seeing what’s next for this legend in the making.”

Voted on by professionals and fans, the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) celebrates the highest-achieving individuals and teams in sports, spotlighting the year’s most popular athletic icons.

Henderson has become a prominent face in women’s golf since turning professional in December 2014. She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2015 at the Cambria Portland Classic, a title she would defend in 2016. She went on to become the second youngest player to capture a major championship with her win at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In 2016, Brooke also represented Canada at the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, where she tied for seventh place. In 2018, she was the first Canadian to win the Lotte Championship, and she also became the first Canadian in 45 years to win the national championship at the CP Women’s Open. Now with nine titles, Henderson owns the record for most professional golf wins by a male or female Canadian — surpassing greats Sandra Post, Mike Weir, and George Knudson. She is currently ranked #8 in the World Golf Rankings.

Henderson joined the Skechers Performance team in 2016, wears Skechers GO GOLF footwear and apparel on tour and has been featured in ongoing marketing campaigns for the brand. Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.

Skechers Performance GO GOLF is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,060 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005728/en/