Skechers : GO GOLF® Elite Athlete Brooke Henderson Sets Canadian Pro Title Record

Earning 9th career victory at Meijer LPGA Classic, Henderson now holds more titles than any Canadian golf pro

Skechers elite golfer Brooke Henderson etched her name in the record books with a win at the Meijer LPGA Classic yesterday at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Competing in Skechers GO GOLF, Henderson won by finishing 21 under par to achieve her ninth LPGA title and took sole ownership of the record for most wins by a Canadian on the LPGA or PGA Tours. Henderson also matched the tournament record that she set with a previous win in 2017.

“I was honestly left a bit speechless today—to now hold the Canadian wins title is an incredible honour, especially considering the legendary careers of Sandra Post, Mike Weir, and George Knudson,” said Brooke Henderson. “I’ve always had serious goals and aspirations for my career, but never did I imagine reaching this one so quickly. I felt confident holding the lead through each day, but it was certainly close at the end for what I’m sure was an exciting finish for the fans. To have my family watching from the course, especially my dad on Father’s Day, meant the world to me. I appreciate the support of my family, golf fans and Skechers along this journey.”

“There is not a more deserving or amazing talent than Brooke Henderson to earn the record for all-time wins by a Canadian pro golfer,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’ve been cheering along with the fans as Brooke has taken these nine wins so early in her career. She’s an inspiration and an essential asset to our team as she proves again and again that when competing in Skechers GO GOLF, there is no limit to what you can accomplish in your game.”

Henderson has become a prominent face in women’s golf since turning professional in December 2014. She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2015 at the Cambria Portland Classic, a title she would defend with her second career win in 2016. She then went on to become the second youngest player to capture a major championship with her win at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In 2016, Brooke also represented Canada at the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, where she tied for seventh place. In 2018, she was the first Canadian to win the Lotte Championship, and she also became the first Canadian in 45 years to win the national championship at the CP Women’s Open. Now with nine titles, Henderson owns the record for most professional golf wins by a male or female Canadian—surpassing greats Sandra Post, Mike Weir, and George Knudson.

Henderson joined the Skechers Performance team in 2016 and wears Skechers GO GOLF footwear and apparel on tour and has been featured in ongoing marketing campaigns for the brand. This weekend she competed in Skechers GO GOLF Elite 3-Deluxe™ footwear set to release to the public later this year.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.

Skechers Performance GO GOLF is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

