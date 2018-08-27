Skechers : GO GOLF® Elite Athlete Brooke Henderson Wins CP Women’s Open and 7th LPGA Title

On the course with the world’s top golfers and surrounded by the cheers
of fellow countrymen, Brooke Henderson won the LPGA CP Women’s Open
yesterday, becoming the first Canadian to win the title in 45 years, and
the second Canadian to win in the event’s history. Competing in Skechers
GO GOLF footwear and apparel, Henderson won her seventh LPGA title by
four shots with a finish 21 under par at Wascana Country Club in Regina,
Saskatchewan.
“It felt like a dream to get a big win at a Canadian tournament,” said
Brooke Henderson. “This was truly a Canadian-style game. It was like
playing in all four seasons. I was ready though and I had the stability
I needed with my Skechers GO GOLF Elite V.2 shoes. It just felt so
perfect, and I feel honored to win this for my country. I’m the national
champion!”
“What an amazing win for Brooke—in her home country! We couldn’t be more
proud of her, and we’re excited to be with her on this journey as she
continues to win in what’s shaping up to be an incredible season so
early in her career,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.
“She’s an inspiration every time she’s on the course and her
aspirational determination is an asset to the Skechers GO GOLF
collection as well as her fans who watch her wearing our footwear and
apparel through each new success.”
Henderson has become a prominent face of women’s golf since turning
professional in December 2014. She won her first LGPA Tour event in 2015
at the Cambria Portland Classic, a title she would defend with her
second career win in 2016. She then went on to become the second
youngest player to capture a major championship with her win at the 2016
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In 2016, Brooke also represented Canada
at the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, where she tied for seventh place.
In April she was the first Canadian to win the Lotte Championship and is
now a single win short of tying Sandra Post for most wins by a Canadian
in LPGA history.
Henderson joined the Skechers Performance team in 2016. She wears
Skechers GO GOLF footwear and apparel on tour and has been featured in
ongoing marketing campaigns for the brand.
Known for its lightweight, high quality, stable and comfortable designs,
Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf
category, alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and
training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line
offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide
assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking
fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.
Skechers Performance GO GOLF is available at Skechers retail stores and
skechers.com as well as select retail partners including specialty golf
pro shops.
