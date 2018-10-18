Skechers : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the November 5, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SKX) securities between October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Skechers investors have until November 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 19, 2018, Skechers announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2018. Skechers reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense growth of 19.7%, nearly twice its sales growth of 10.6% for the quarter, which caused earnings from operations to decrease by 5.7% and net earnings to decline by almost 24%. On this news, Skechers’ share price fell $6.98, or nearly 21%, to close at $26.27 on July 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers’ expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers’ international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) consequently, Defendants’ statements about Skechers’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

