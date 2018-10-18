Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Skechers USA Inc    SKX

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Skechers : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 02:52am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the November 5, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SKX) securities between October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Skechers investors have until November 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 19, 2018, Skechers announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2018. Skechers reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense growth of 19.7%, nearly twice its sales growth of 10.6% for the quarter, which caused earnings from operations to decrease by 5.7% and net earnings to decline by almost 24%. On this news, Skechers’ share price fell $6.98, or nearly 21%, to close at $26.27 on July 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers’ expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers’ international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) consequently, Defendants’ statements about Skechers’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Skechers during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than November 5, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKECHERS USA INC
02:52aSKECHERS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Clas..
BU
10/11SKECHERS USA, INC. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday,..
BU
10/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Skechers ..
BU
09/25LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
09/22SKX NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action La..
BU
09/20SKECHERS : Delivers 15,000 Pairs of Shoes to Children Still in Need in Puerto Ri..
BU
09/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Skechers U.S...
BU
09/17LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
09/14SKY LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Skechers USA, Inc. Investors of Importa..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
10/13STOCKS TO WATCH : Was That A Speed Bump? 
10/11Allbirds makes some noise 
10/04Watch Out For Weyco Group - Stretched Valuation Plus Odd Accounting Choices E.. 
09/20Skechers Is A Winning Investment At The Right Price 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 688 M
EBIT 2018 406 M
Net income 2018 268 M
Finance 2018 832 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,46
P/E ratio 2019 13,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 4 083 M
Chart SKECHERS USA INC
Duration : Period :
Skechers USA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKECHERS USA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Greenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Greenberg President & Director
David Weinberg Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
John M. Vandemore Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Richard Siskind Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKECHERS USA INC-31.92%4 083
NIKE21.36%120 553
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%46 553
ADIDAS16.63%46 493
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD-14.89%10 508
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-32.20%4 333
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.