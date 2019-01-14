Skechers : Performance™ Elite Athlete Matt Kuchar Wins Sony Open in Hawaii

Wearing Skechers GO GOLF Pro 4, the PGA Tour pro claims second victory this season

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), celebrates Olympic medalist and Skechers Performance ambassador Matt Kuchar’s victory at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club yesterday in Honolulu. Kuchar—who competes wearing Skechers GO GOLF footwear—finished at 22 under par overall for his second title this season, moving him up seven slots to 2nd place in season points for the FedEx Cup.

Skechers Performance elite athlete Matt Kuchar wins Sony Open in Honolulu wearing Skechers GO GOLF Pro 4 footwear on January 13, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It was a great week, and I have a lot of confidence in my game,” said Matt Kuchar. “Staying comfortable on the course is key, and I thank the team at Skechers for supporting me along the way.”

“We’re exceptionally proud to be on Matt Kuchar’s team in what’s already turning out to be a career season for this amazing athlete,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “His dedication and will to pull through for victory is an inspiration, and we love that fans are watching him do it all in Skechers GO GOLF.”

Kuchar has been a leading and respected golfer since breaking onto the golf scene as the U.S. amateur champion in 1998 and as a pro he remains a perennial fixture atop leaderboards. He earned two victories in a season for the first time in 2013 and also helped the U.S. squad beat the international team at the Presidents Cup. In 2016, Kuchar won a bronze for the United States at the Olympics and was also part of the victorious U.S. team at the Ryder Cup. The 2019 season is already turning out to be notable, as he’s now earned multiple titles in a single season for only the second time in his career. With 100 top-10 finishes since 2001 and nine overall Tour titles, Kuchar currently sits at number 22 on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Kuchar was one of the first elite pros to join the Skechers Performance Golf Team in 2014. The brand’s roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF also includes Brooke Henderson, Wesley Bryan, Russell Knox, Colin Montgomerie, and Billy Andrade. Kuchar has driven our Skechers GO GOLF marketing campaigns with a series of humorous commercials.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category, alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.

Skechers Performance GO GOLF is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners including specialty golf pro shops.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, 2,802 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

