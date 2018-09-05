Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Skechers USA Inc    SKX

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Skechers : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - November 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Skechers USA, Inc. ("Skechers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Skechers securities between during the period between October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/skx.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) consequently, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/skx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sketchers you have until November 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-skechers-usa-inc-skx-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline--november-5-2018-300706966.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKECHERS USA INC
04:01pSKECHERS : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Inves..
PR
03:27aIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
12:12aEQUITY NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..
BU
09/04SKECHERS : rsquo; BOBS for Dogs Campaign Helps 583,000+ Animals
BU
08/30TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : American Eagle Outfitters and Skechers U...
AC
08/27SKECHERS : GO GOLF® Elite Athlete Brooke Henderson Wins CP Women’s Open an..
BU
08/22SKECHERS : Elite Athletes Top Podium at 2018 IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant; Cody Beals ..
AQ
08/03SKECHERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/27SKECHERS USA INC : Free Research Report as International Wholesale Business Driv..
AC
07/19SKECHERS USA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Skechers Should Return Cash To Shareholders 
08/24SKECHERS : The Long-Term View 
07/25In Defense Of Skechers 
07/24SKECHERS : 3 Reasons To Stick Around 
07/21SKECHERS USA : In The Sell Side Penalty Box After 2 Consecutive Earnings Misses 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.